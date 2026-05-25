Congressional Black Caucus urges Trump administration to end Cuba oil blockade

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in the United States has called on the Trump administration to end its oil blockade of Cuba, arguing that the action has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in the country.

In a letter to the administration signed by CBC Chair, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, the caucus urged the administration to relieve the economic pressures on the island, which it said have led to an increase in infant mortality rates, the threat of starvation, and a declining standard of living for innocent Cuban civilians.

“Under the administration’s oil blockade and tightening of sanctions, Cubans are dying. The New York Times has reported that, as a result of the sanctions, the infant mortality rate in Cuba has more than doubled since 2018. With food shortages leading to more underweight pregnant mothers and their newborns, too many Cuban children are unable to make it out of the hospital and home to their families,” the CBC said in its letter.

The Congressional Black Caucus, which has long encouraged the United States to be a leader on the global stage in supporting peace and justice, criticised the administration for what it described as harsh policies that have contributed to the dire situation facing the Cuban people.

“Enough is enough. The Congressional Black Caucus will not stand by and allow this administration to continue this barbaric policy that generates unimaginable human suffering in Cuba. We are demanding that you end the oil blockade, lift the sanctions on Cuba, and allow the Cuban people access to the most basic resources they need to sustain life on the island,” the CBC said in its letter.

- Lester Hinds