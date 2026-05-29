Red Cross delivers $21m hurricane relief to Trelawny families

The Trelawny branch of the International Red Cross has coordinated the distribution of $21 million in Hurricane Melissa relief assistance to 300 families in northern Trelawny.

“Representatives from the international body, along with volunteers from our branch, carried out assessments in districts in northern Trelawny of families affected by the hurricane,” said branch director Annette Carvalo, in a recent Gleaner interview.

“They later returned and donated the $21 million,” she said.

She disclosed that assessments are now underway in southern Trelawny.

“As soon as that is complete, then our international body will be ready for another donation,” she added.

The Trelawny branch, which is marking its 20th year, has 80 registered volunteers.

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