Rush Sports and TVJ exclusive broadcasters of FIFA World Cup in Ja, warn against unauthorised broadcasts

Caribbean Premier Sports Ltd (CPSL), operators of RUSH Sports, and Television Jamaica (TVJ) are advising the public, commercial establishments, promoters, advertisers, and event organisers that RUSH Sports and TVJ are the only officially authorised broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Jamaica across all television, digital, and public viewing platforms.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ media rights for Jamaica have been exclusively sublicensed by IRIS Sport Media to CPSL and TVJ.

No other broadcaster, streaming platform, IPTV operator, website, mobile application, social media account, public viewing operator, or commercial establishment has been licensed or authorised to broadcast, retransmit, stream, exhibit, or publicly display FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Jamaica outside of the rights granted to CPSL and TVJ.

This exclusivity applies across all forms of transmission, including:

• Cable television

• Satellite television

• IPTV services

• Mobile applications

• Internet streaming platforms

• Social media transmissions

• Public viewing events

• Commercial venue broadcasts

Members of the public are advised that access to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches through side-loaded applications on devices such as Amazon Firesticks, Android boxes, modified IPTV devices and other unauthorised streaming applications constitutes illegal piracy, copyright infringement, and theft of intellectual property rights.

Authorised and legitimate FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcasts in Jamaica will carry either the official TVJ or RUSH Sports on-screen logo (“bug”). Any stream or broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026™ content in Jamaica not carrying a TVJ or RUSH Sports identifier should be treated as unauthorised and potentially illegal.

Through TVJ and RUSH Sports, Jamaican audiences will benefit from comprehensive, high-quality, and fully authorised FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage across free-to-air television, pay television, and digital platforms.

CPSL and TVJ are working closely with FIFA and its international anti-piracy enforcement partners as part of FIFA’s global Content and Brand Protection Programme to identify and remove illegal broadcasts, streams, and retransmissions.

The public is encouraged to report suspected piracy and unauthorised broadcasts directly to:

FIFA Anti-Piracy Unit Email: antipiracy@fifa.org

Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica Website: https://bcj.gov.jm

Reports should include screenshots, video clips where possible, links, venue details or device information to assist with enforcement investigations.

The Jamaican public is also advised that the unauthorised commercial exhibition or public viewing of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches — including at bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, community events, fan zones and outdoor screenings — is prohibited unless expressly authorised by CPSL or TVJ in accordance with FIFA’s Public Viewing regulations and licensing framework.

Accordingly:

• Any commercial or organised public viewing event of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Jamaica must receive prior approval and authorisation from CPSL and/or TVJ.

• Unauthorised public viewing events may be subject to enforcement action, including immediate shutdown requests, civil liability, regulatory sanctions and potential legal proceedings.

• Businesses and promoters wishing to host legal public viewing events are encouraged to contact CPSL or TVJ directly regarding official licensing procedures and approvals.

CPSL and TVJ further remind all stakeholders that piracy undermines the value of sports broadcasting rights, threatens legitimate investment in sports media, and negatively impacts the ability of broadcasters to continue delivering premium sporting content to Jamaican audiences.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ represents one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. CPSL and TVJ remain committed to delivering world-class, high-quality, and fully authorised coverage to fans across Jamaica while working alongside FIFA and regulatory authorities to combat piracy and protect intellectual property rights.

Fans are encouraged to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026™ legally and responsibly through RUSH Sports and TVJ — the official broadcast homes of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Jamaica.

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