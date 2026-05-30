It was an evening of inspiration at UC Truth – the Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living. The ministerial ordination, held on Sunday, May 24, 2026, was marked by the language of inclusivity and attended by members of the wider ecumenical family.

The refreshingly affirmative statement is an oasis in the desert of the world’s turmoil in these times. “The spirit of God within me, calls me, anoints me, consecrates me, and sends me forth as a willing vessel of divine love, wisdom, power, and service. I am one with God. I am one with all people. I am one with all life. I am one with the One.”

The statement carries a high vibrational frequency. It appeals to a higher level of consciousness in affirmation of the human family and all creatures. Indeed, if we understand that we are one with the One, just imagine how much better we would live with each other.

Three people were ordained. President, Rev. Dr. Sheila McKiethen presided over the celebration with much reverence, grace, and stately aplomb. The ordinands were presented with helpful background information; some of which I note here.

The Reverend Michael Sean Harris is a minister-teacher who seamlessly integrates spiritual service, education, technology, and the visual and performing arts to advance the mission of the Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living (UC Truth) and the Universal Foundation for Better Living. Based in Boston, he serves as a faculty member at Berklee College of Music, director of Reggae Online, and president of the Reggae Online Foundation Inc.

The Reverend Jomain George Mckenzie is a preaching-teaching minister. This lifelong leader began preaching at age 10. He bridges spiritual ministry with sustainable global action, working professionally as an international sustainable development communicator. It is of significance that he designed an ordination project that helped churches and philanthropists align their community outreach with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Reverend Conroy Bancroft Wilson is widely known to many as the executive and musical director of the ASHE Company, which is celebrated for its leadership in theatre arts, entertainment, social development, multimedia, and production. His ministry bridges spiritual teaching, creative expression, music, and social transformation.

The newly ordained serve as a reminder that people are called with their gifts and talents to the service of God and community. Rev. Conroy has for example served as musical director for several of Jamaica’s national Independence grand gala celebrations.

One of the most beautiful truths about this faith tradition is that it does not present itself as if it has a monopoly on truth. It does not parade a message that suggests that everyone else is wrong while they alone hold truth. Perhaps, a challenge to be engaged is how we might facilitate more conversations among new thought expressions and older traditions.





Statements of Faith, numbers 1 and 9 were beautifully sung with music by Joy Mechanics. The message in these statements is a welcome guide in these times.

They state, “We believe that it is God’s will that every individual on the face of the Earth should live a healthy, happy and prosperous life.”

“We believe that a mighty new wind is blowing. People everywhere are hungry for practical techniques that will show them how to fulfil the good desires of their hearts. We, in the UFBL, believe that we have these techniques and we offer them to everyone without distinction, confident that with the help of the Holy Spirit, we can teach all who are willing to learn how to overcome whatever would keep them from their highest good.”

Just imagine the positive implications for believing that it is God’s will for everyone to live with the stated ideals. Imagine the implications for human rights and justice. Imagine not having to live with the need to weaponise scripture, beliefs, nor doctrine. What would your pastor say about these statements. Would you be made uncomfortable for standing in agreement?

One of the responses in Responsive Reading II, using the essence of Isaiah 1:16-20, states, “Divine Spirit, wash over us, making us whole in every way. Elevate our Christ nature and decrease our sense nature that we may “learn to do good, seek justice, correct oppression”, and make righteousness a priority.”

This response invites the reader to look again at Isaiah Chapter 1, in which the Prophet Isaiah resonates with prophetic tradition which calls out corruption and wickedness. In 1:4, it is noted:

“Woe to the sinful nation,

a people whose guilt is great,

a brood of evildoers,

children given to corruption!

They have forsaken the Lord;

they have spurned the Holy One of Israel

and turned their backs on God.”

Making righteousness a priority becomes the treatment. Superficial religion will not suffice. Jamaica needs more progressive thinking from religious spaces. The world needs any focus that serves social justice and diversity of religious thought regardless of colour, class, or creed. We live at a time when we must beware of politics and religion colluding to weaponise scripture and things sacred in exploitation of the human quest for moral certainty. Reason should never be exchanged for political expediency.

President Rev. Sheila McKiethen blessed visiting clergy as she affirmed the ministry to which they are called and offered prayers for the various communities which they serve. The Blessing of Ministers was a fitting end to the worship event: “May the light of God within you guide your steps. May the love of God strengthen your heart. May the wisdom of God order your words. May the power of God bless your ministry. And may all whom you serve be lifted, healed, awakened, and transformed through the divinity within.”

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com