REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS - Recommendations to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA)

The DI recommends that, if not yet done, the FLA must take the necessary steps to address the accountability concerns around the storage of ammunition at its Main Vault. The DI’s recommendation is grounded in the fact that there is limited storage space available in the FLA’s Main Vault. Additionally, the security storage bags held in the vault are deteriorating with corresponding fading labels. The foregoing may have contributed to the FLA’s inability to account for a number of the rounds at the time of the DI’s inspection. This is an issue which demands urgent and immediate corrective action.

The DI recommends that given the critical nature of the operation of the FLA, if not yet done, the FLA must ensure that their servers are properly maintained and that a backup server exists. This may ensure that in the event of a failure of the main server, all data is not lost. The DI’s recommendation is grounded in the fact that the FLA’s server reportedly suffered a catastrophic failure, the data stored thereon could not be recovered and there was no backup storage in place.

The DI recommends that the FLA implements a standardised and documented process to treat with the inputting of information to the LMS, once a request is made by a Dealer. The FLA should also ensure that any request made by a Dealer is properly documented and the record maintained for transparency, accountability and auditing purposes.

The DI further recommends that where applicable, the FLA should not make entries to the LMS without the written consent and/or request of the respective Authorised Dealer and documented approval of a duly authorised officer of the FLA. The DI’s recommendation is premised on the fact that an employee of the FLA, without a written request or consent from Mr. Kent Brown (based on Mr. Brown’s evidence), made entries to the LMS, contrary to the established procedures and the principles of good governance.

Recommendation to the Ministry of National Security and Peace (MNS)