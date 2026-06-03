Churches, rights advocate split over German Embassy’s Pride flag

The German Embassy's decision yesterday to fly the Pride flag over its Kingston mission has drawn strong condemnation from religious leaders and advocates who describe the move as insensitive to Jamaica's cultural and religious values and a disregard to the country's position on LGBTQ+ issues.

At the same time, a human-rights advocate has defended the action as an expression of inclusion and equality.

The controversy follows a post on the embassy's Instagram page showing Ambassador Jan Hendrik van Thiel raising the rainbow-coloured flag.

"Today we raised the Pride flag at the German Embassy in celebration of Pride Month," the embassy said, adding that Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, acknowledge the ongoing fight for equality, and reflect on progress towards a more inclusive society.

“In Germany, Pride is not just a celebration but a reminder of our historical responsibility to confront discrimination and uphold human rights for all.”

The embassy also said Germany's commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights is reflected in its constitution and foreign policy and that it actively promotes human rights, including the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals, globally.

But Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey, president of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, criticised the embassy's action, arguing that it demonstrated disregard for Jamaica's values and cultural traditions.

Bailey noted that in years gone by, the United States Embassy raised the Pride flag but later discontinued the practice, which he viewed as a sign of respect for local sensitivities.

"So the Germans doing it gets no favour from the Christian community. We abhor the promotion of the practice and emphasis of homosexuality and the impositions that they continue to pursue on our nations, on our nations' families and children," Bailey said.

While stressing that Christians should treat all individuals with compassion, Bailey said the Church opposed what it viewed as attempts to normalise homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

"We have no problem with homosexuals, the individual who wants to practise their lifestyle in private. But we certainly have a problem if they choose to impose a cultural practice on Jamaica that we consider inappropriate and not consistent with healthy family life," he said.

Bailey urged foreign missions to be more sensitive to Jamaica's cultural and religious beliefs.

“We would really prefer that in regard to the kind of diplomatic unity and respect that we have for each other's country, that they be less imposing and a little more sensitive to our priorities and to our principles and certainly to our cultural practice,” he added.

Bishop Roy Notice, chairman of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, questioned whether the move showed sufficient sensitivity to the beliefs of many Jamaicans.

"The global village knows the strong convictions and cultural values of the Jamaican people," Notice said.

"While we respect freedom of expression, one has to wonder whether there is not a level of insensitivity when a foreign mission raises a flag that many Jamaicans regard as contrary to their religious and cultural convictions."

Notice said Christians affirm the dignity and worth of every person and reject hatred and violence but remain committed to what he described as the biblical understanding of marriage, sexuality, and family life.

He also argued that the rainbow's significance predates its use as a symbol of LGBTQ identity.

"The rainbow itself did not originate as a symbol of sexual identity. In Scripture, it is a symbol of God's covenant faithfulness, mercy, and promise to humanity," he said.

Notice added that Jamaicans should remain focused on issues affecting the country.

"We see this as a distraction that we will not allow to take over our national conversation. Jamaica must raise the flags of righteousness, justice, integrity, strong families, compassion, and national renewal."

Meanwhile, Dr Daniel Thomas, president of the Love March Movement, described the flag-raising as "a statement of neocolonialism".

Thomas argued that decisions regarding marriage and family should be left to Jamaicans and that foreign missions should not seek to influence those discussions.

“And so, we encourage them to take it down and to respect our culture and our people and to allow us to conduct our affairs based on our own cultural ideals," he added.

Thomas also highlighted that the embassy's action was inconsistent with diplomatic norms, arguing that it breached provisions of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations, which “clearly delineates that there should not be any political activism from embassies”.

However, human-rights activist Carla Gullotta defended the embassy's decision, saying it reflected a broader European commitment to equality and non-discrimination.

"The European Union policy on the LGBTQ community is clear. There are no restrictions, and there is a policy of inclusion," Gullotta said.

"I think that the German Embassy has represented the European collective position, and I support it because, as a human-rights defender, for me, everybody has the same rights, everybody has the same dignity, and everybody should be respected no matter which colour, which religion, which sexual orientation."

Gullotta rejected suggestions that the flag-raising was disrespectful to Jamaica, noting that Jamaicans hold differing views on LGBTQ issues.

"I don't think so. Not every Jamaican might share the same position, but there might also be Jamaicans who are supportive," she said.

She expressed hope that the discussion generated by the embassy's action would encourage greater understanding among people with differing views.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com