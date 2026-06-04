One dead, three injured in Spanish Town gun attack

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed and three other people injured when gunmen allegedly opened fire along Corletts Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Barton Stewart, a self-employed resident from the community. The other victims, including a woman, are between 21 and 28 years old.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., Stewart was talking with another man at his gate when armed men approached and opened fire, hitting both men.

The female victim was reportedly inside her bathroom when she was struck in the thigh by a bullet. A third male victim, who was reportedly walking along the roadway, was allegedly chased and shot by one of the attackers.

All four victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Stewart was pronounced dead and the others admitted for treatment.

Police have not established a motive for the attack.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating.

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