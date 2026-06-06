Jamaican promoter in Atlanta to host 14th Annual Lithonia Family Fun Day

ATLANTA, Georgia — Hundreds of Jamaicans, Caribbean nationals and Americans are expected to gather at the Lithonia Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 21 for the 14th staging of the annual Mikey’s Sparkle Family Fun Day, one of the largest Caribbean-oriented family events in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The event, organised by Jamaica-born promoter and radio personality Mikey Sparkle, has grown steadily over the years into a popular community celebration, bringing together families for a day of entertainment, food and fellowship.

“This year, I decided to make the event completely free as a way of giving back to the community,” Sparkle said in an interview. “I’ve been doing this because I enjoy seeing people happy and bringing families together.”

The family-friendly event will run from noon to 9 p.m. at the Lithonia Amphitheater and will feature activities for children, musical entertainment, games, and a wide variety of authentic Caribbean cuisine.

Sparkle said the event is being held during Caribbean-American Heritage Month and also coincides with Father’s Day celebrations, making it an ideal occasion for families to come together.

“This is not just a Caribbean event. It is an international family event where Caribbean people, Americans, and people from many different backgrounds can come together and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Entertainment will be provided by several popular DJs, including DJ Cold Rice, Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Greg and DJ Supaterk Storm, along with guest selectors from Jamaica and across the southeastern United States.

Attendees can also look forward to a variety of vendors offering Caribbean delicacies and cultural products throughout the day. Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Atlanta, Dr Elaine Bryan, will officially declare the event open.

Originally from St Mary, Jamaica, Sparkle has lived in Atlanta since 1999 and has been active in the city’s entertainment and media landscape for more than two decades. In addition to operating an automotive business, he is a radio personality and promoter who has dedicated much of his career to promoting reggae music and Caribbean culture.

He previously held an ownership stake in Flava Radio and currently hosts a reggae programme on OG 97.9 FM, where he continues to showcase Jamaican music and culture to listeners throughout the region.

According to Sparkle, the annual Family Fun Day was created to provide a safe and welcoming environment where families can enjoy quality entertainment while celebrating Caribbean heritage.

“We want people to come out, bring their families, enjoy the music, enjoy the food, and have a great day together,” he said.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, from 12 noon to 9 p.m. at the Lithonia Amphitheater in Lithonia, Georgia. Admission is free.