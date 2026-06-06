Nation salutes Justice Forte’s legacy of service and integrity

Retired Court of Appeal President Justice Ian Forte has died at age 89.

He enjoyed a legal career spanning more than five decades and held some of the highest judicial offices in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

He served as Jamaica's director of public prosecutions (DPP) from 1977 to 1988 before joining the Court of Appeal, where he served from 1988 to 1999. He later became president of the Court of Appeal, from which he retired in 2005.

Forte's judicial service also extended across the region. He served as a judge of appeal in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal between 2004 and 2011 and was appointed to the Turks and Caicos Islands Court of Appeal in 2014.

During his tenure on the bench, he was awarded the Order of Jamaica.

Forte also served as a member and panellist of the Financial Services Commission Appeal Tribunal in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop and Chief Justice Bryan Sykes are among officials who have lauded Forte for his contributions to the justice system in Jamaica, and the region over the last five decades.

Sykes said Forte served his country “with distinction and honour”, adding that throughout his judicial career, he “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fairness, independence, integrity, and excellence”.

In a personal reference, Sykes recalled that it was Forte who first planted in him the idea of a judicial career.

"Many years ago, Justice Forte telephoned me and asked whether I had ever considered a judicial career. It was a simple question, posed in his characteristically quiet and courteous manner, but it caused me to reflect seriously on a path that I had not previously contemplated," Sykes said. "In many respects, that conversation planted a seed that would eventually grow into a lifelong commitment to judicial service.”

The chief justice also reflected on his experience appearing before Forte as a practitioner, describing him as a judge who was "invariably prepared, punctual, and thoroughly aware of the details of every case before him".

"He listened carefully to counsel and, importantly, he was persuadable. He approached each matter with an open mind and a genuine willingness to be guided by sound legal argument. That is one of the highest qualities a judge can possess," Sykes said.

McDonald-Bishop described Forte’s contribution as "both profound and enduring" and expressed personal gratitude for his mentorship.

"As one who now occupies the office he once held with such distinction, I am especially grateful for his mentorship and exemplary leadership, the confidence he expressed in my ability to lead the Court of Appeal and his never-failing encouragement and inspiration," McDonald-Bishop said.

Chuck said Forte was "a towering figure within Jamaica's justice system". He noted that his leadership as DPP set a standard of professionalism that continues to inspire prosecutors today.

Holness described Forte as "a distinguished public servant" whose life was devoted to service.

He extended condolences particularly to his widow, Marlene Malahoo Forte, member of parliament for St James West Central and former Cabinet minister.

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party described him as “a legal luminary whose light shone brightly for many years in positively advancing his country and the wider Commonwealth jurisprudence”.

"As president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Forte helped shape the development of Jamaican jurisprudence through judgments characterised by careful reasoning, sound legal principle, and an abiding respect for the Constitution," noted Zuleika Jess, opposition spokesperson on justice.

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