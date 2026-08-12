Police investigate $990,000 stolen from motor vehicle in Spanish Town

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Division are searching for suspect(s) who reportedly broke into a motor vehicle and stole $990,000.

Reports are that about 10:40 am on August 10, the complainant went to a financial institution, withdrew $990,000 and travelled to a section of Young Street in Spanish Town.

He reportedly placed the money in a bag inside the vehicle and went into a mall to conduct business.

Upon returning to the vehicle, he discovered that the passenger window of the Nissan motor vehicle had been broken. Checks revealed that the money was missing.

A report was made at the Spanish Town Police Station, and an investigation was launched into malicious destruction of property and simple larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

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