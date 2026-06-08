BYLES BOWS OUT ON A HIGH - BOJ governor wins RG Platinum Award for legacy of service on cusp of retirement

For Richard Byles, the night was not simply about recognition. It was a moment of reflection on a lifetime spent helping to steer Jamaica through some of its most challenging economic periods.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) governor was named the 2025 RJRGLEANER Platinum Awardee, receiving both the prestigious Platinum Award and the Public Service Award during a glittering ceremony at the RJRGLEANER studios on Lyndhurst Road.

Byles’ career has been defined by service at the highest levels of Jamaica’s financial and economic leadership. He is credited with guiding the BOJ through its historic transition to an independent central bank in 2022 and helping the country navigate the economic turbulence that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, as the first private-sector co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee, he played a pivotal role in monitoring Jamaica’s International Monetary Fund-supported reform agenda during one of the nation's most critical periods of recovery.

Yet standing before a room filled with cultural icons, business leaders and national change-makers, Byles appeared less focused on his accomplishments than on the company he was keeping.

As he accepted the awards, he spoke candidly about the sense of humility he felt among the evening’s honourees.

He admitted to feeling “out of place in the presence of the greats, especially in the arts”.

“I feel like I don't belong – a fish out of water among all of you,” said Byles.

It was a striking admission from a man widely regarded as one of Jamaica’s most influential economic architects. But moments later, he revealed where he believes his true legacy lies.

“But working for the country, working for Jamaica, has given me the greatest sense of satisfaction. Both when I was part of the leadership of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee and as governor of the Bank of Jamaica. That is where I've had my greatest satisfaction contributing to Jamaica,” he said in his acceptance speech.

The comments seemed to capture the thread running through his decades-long career – a belief that public service, rather than personal achievement, offers the greatest reward.

That spirit was echoed by RJRGLEANER Executive Chairman Joseph M. Matalon, who reflected on Jamaica’s enduring ability to overcome adversity.

“Jamaica is not short of problems, but she is never short of people who rise to meet them,” Matalon observed.

The remark clearly resonated with Byles, who responded not with caution, but with conviction born from experience.

“You're right, Joe. Jamaica has a lot of problems; and you're right also, we have people that can solve those problems. With consensus and determination, we can achieve the very highest levels. If you walk the hallways of international financial multilateral institutions, Jamaica's standing and ranking is absolutely the highest. And we in Jamaica did it, and there is no problem that we can't solve also. That problem we had in 2013 was tremendous, and we have done it, and we can solve any other problem in Jamaica,” insisted Byles.

His optimism comes as he prepares to close a significant chapter of his professional life. Byles’ tenure as governor of the BOJ ends in August, bringing to a close seven years spent at the forefront of the country’s economic transformation.

Among the initiatives he championed was JAM-DEX, Jamaica’s central bank digital currency launched in 2022. While internationally recognised for its technological sophistication, adoption has lagged behind expectations – a reality Byles has publicly acknowledged with disappointment.

But on this night, there was little sign of frustration. Instead, there was gratitude and a sense of peace about what comes next.

Asked by The Gleaner about life after public office, Byles revealed that his priorities are shifting from boardrooms and policy discussions to family.

“I have three grandchildren and another one coming along, so I won't miss the hustle and bustle. But my commitment to Jamaica will continue and if there's any way I can fit in to contribute further to Jamaica, I always will. But it's time for me to give back to family, who have been very supportive to me over these many years,” Byles revealed, pushing back against suggestions of a career in politics or the diplomatic service.

The evening also celebrated some of Jamaica's most enduring cultural and institutional contributions, honouring individuals and organisations whose work has shaped the nation's identity and inspired generations.

Among the night's most poignant moments was the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to jazz virtuoso Montgomery ‘Monty’ Alexander, reggae icon Winston ‘Burning Spear’ Rodney, and beloved singer-songwriter Glenroy ‘Ernie’ Smith. For Smith, who passed away in April, the recognition served as a fitting tribute to a career that left an indelible mark on Jamaica's musical landscape.

Acclaimed dub poet Yasus Afari got the Honour Award for Arts & Culture, while Marisa Benain, artistic director of Plie for the Arts, got a special award in the category.

For Benain, the recognition was also an opportunity to advocate for the next generation of creatives.

Through Plie for the Arts, she has dedicated herself to creating pathways for young Jamaicans to access world-class training and international opportunities. But she believes the country can do even more by establishing a dedicated performing arts high school.

“Dance really is what drives me, you know. It was dance that made me travel first as a child, and the dance has never left me. We have so much talent here. … And so with Plie for the Arts, I try to bring the best in the world to Jamaica, because people may not realise that we are quite efficient in various genres of dance,” she said.

Benain reasoned that if Jamaica had a performing arts high school – “so you do your English, your math, your science and everything, but you have a solid foundation of creative classes” – Jamaicans would be even more unstoppable on the global stage.

Seprod won the award in the Business category, Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica (Alpha Institute) was tops in Education, Byles was the winner in Public Service, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association in Sports, and Dream Entertainment bagged the Entertainment award.

Dream Entertainment Group Chairman Kamal Bankay told The Geaner that survival in the modern entertainment landscape requires constant evolution and an understanding of what audiences seek.

“We are obviously leaders in the event world and we have to diversify. We have to look at what the people actually want. The global landscape has changed, of course. People want to party in different locations, they want different experiences. They’re more particular about their food experiences, their beverage experiences; they’re discerning. They want ‘Instagrammable’ moments, they want branding, they want curated experiences, they want concierge, they want luxury. They obviously want to feel accepted, they want to feel a part of a movement. So culturally, we try to showcase the best of Jamaica,” Bankay told The Gleaner.

Beyond individual achievement, the awards ceremony also recognised the extraordinary spirit of collective service that emerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

As communities struggled to rebuild, hundreds of volunteers from across Jamaica and the diaspora answered the call, donating time, resources and expertise to assist those affected. In recognition of that unprecedented outpouring of generosity, the Voluntary Service Award was symbolically presented to all the volunteers whose efforts helped accelerate the nation's recovery.

Established in 1979, the RJRGLEANER Awards (formerly The Gleaner Honour Awards) remain among Jamaica's most prestigious annual honours, celebrating excellence, innovation and service to nation-building. Each year, the awards recognise individuals, organisations and groups whose contributions have helped improve the lives of Jamaicans and strengthen the country over the preceding year.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com