Faith, family and friendship define legacy of broadcaster Daniel ‘DT’ Thompson

Amid tears and heartfelt tributes, moments of laughter punctuated the funeral of veteran broadcaster Daniel ‘DT’ Thompson on Saturday, as family and friends shared fond memories of the man they said lived life to the fullest.

For them, Thompson was the epitome of what it meant to find balance in life, an individual who exuded kindness, and whose light-hearted and charismatic personality served as a source of hope and inspiration to the many lives he impacted.

Thompson, whose smooth, rich, and velvety baritone was a constant for listeners of Radio Jamaica 94 FM for 28 years, died on April 30 after a brief illness.

The thanksgiving service, held at the Shortwood Teachers’ College, began with video tributes from his colleagues at Radio Jamaica 94 FM, who extolled the positive impact he had on their professional and personal lives, and hailed the enduring legacy of hope he left behind.

“I am where I am largely because of how he mentored me, how he taught me things that I didn’t even think I could understand, but he really showed me,” senior producer Kimberly Broderick said.

She recalled how much the 66-year-old Thompson prioritised his health and would encourage his colleagues to do the same.

“DT made me buy another skipping rope,” she said, as a video of Thompson enthusiastically skipping rope in the studio was shown, and drew laughter from mourners.

He was more than a colleague. He was a father figure, she said.

And even when they disagreed, the discussions would always end in a hug.

Jonacee Graham, a Radio Jamaica producer, also found a mentor and father figure in the St Elizabeth native, and admitted that she is still struggling to come to terms with his death.

“This one is really hard; it is shocking. I take up my phone every day, and I expect that message, I expect that joke, I expect that ‘I love you’, and I have to come to the realisation that that won’t happen again. But one thing that I have accepted and will live with is that memories do live on, and we created some great ones,” she said.

His colleague Anna-Kay Levy-Fuller described him as a “tower of strength for everyone” and a second father to her.

“DT was the first person to tell you that you did well, and to mean it. He would light up, especially when the persons who came up through his hand were doing well; he would light up to see us shine,” she said.

His death came as a shock to fellow radio presenter Derrick Wilks, who described Thompson as a “health nut” who possessed the kind of spirit, “that you hope would populate the earth”.

During his time at Radio Jamaica, Thompson worked across every time slot on the station and had his own show.

His most recent assignment was providing continuity on the station’s call-in programme, ‘Hotline’. He was well known for a special feature he did on Thursdays and Fridays with host Emily Shields, reminiscing about their rural upbringing from different parishes.

In her tribute, Shields said their relationship developed organically, and his early passing has caused her to reflect on her own mortality.

“DT’s death has been extremely difficult for me to process, and I’ve loss quite a few people who are dear to me, and this is one of them,” she said. “I remain one who loves you, and will continue to love you for the great human being that you were.”

Thompson leaves behind four children and six grandchildren.

Mordecai Tulloch, a family friend who spoke on behalf of the family, noted that Thompson was a devout Jehovah’s Witness who believed deeply in building and connecting his faith community.

Thompson was only seven years old when he started as a publisher in the church, handing out booklets and magazines.

Tulloch said he admired the optimism and faith with which Thompson approached life, especially when he lost his wife in 2023.

He took pride in spending time with his children, and taught them to be God-fearing, which, he believed, was the key to a balanced life.

“You can have achievements, you can have accomplishments, but keep your foundation, keep your relationship with God because when things like these happen, it gives you a perspective. It helps you to understand that even though you may be sad, all is not lost, and there is a hope that things will be repaired and restored,” he said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com