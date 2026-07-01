Bamboo wins North West St Ann Primary School Quiz Championship

Bamboo Primary School is the champion of the 2026 North West St Ann Primary School Quiz Competition, taking the title in a contest that brought schools, families and partners together from across the constituency.

Bamboo Primary won ahead of Brown’s Town Primary, with Runaway Bay Primary in third, and Hoolebury Primary and Infant finishing fourth, in the finals held at Cardiff Hotel and Spa in Runaway Bay.

The competition was open to schools in Quality Education Circle (QEC) 26 in North West St Ann and roughly 70 per cent of them participated.

The quiz was based on the primary-school curriculum and age-appropriate general knowledge for children aged nine and over. Questions covered mathematics, science, social studies, language arts, Jamaican history and culture, current affairs and more.

The event was led by Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western Krystal Lee, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Region 3 QEC 26, and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Bamboo Primary quiz coach Hope Henry put the win down to preparation, dedication and strong support from staff and parents.

“The Bamboo Primary team was definitely well prepared for the North West St Ann Primary School Quiz Competition. Preparation was a true team effort over several weeks, and the students showed strong commitment from the very beginning,” she said.

She added that the experience was as much about character as results.

“At Bamboo Primary, the focus was always on confidence, not arrogance. As the team often reminded itself, ‘Know what you know, and know what you do not know,’” she explained.

Acting vice-principal Scarlett Cameron helped to coordinate practice sessions and track progress.

The competition drew students, educators, parents, sponsors and community stakeholders. The organisers said it was designed to sharpen communication, analytical thinking, teamwork and confidence, and to build a stronger appetite for learning.

Lee said the competition is part of a wider, long-term commitment to youth development.

“This competition is not just about answering questions correctly. It is about opening doors, building confidence, exposing our students to new opportunities, and encouraging them to believe in their own ability to succeed,” she said.

The SDC community liaison officer and event coordinator, Nauseen Lawrence, praised the initiative and the partnerships behind it.

“As a community liaison officer, my role is not only to serve communities, but to help create opportunities that allow people, especially our children and young people, to grow, participate, and see themselves as part of Jamaica’s development story,” she said.

She added: “I am incredibly proud of all the students who participated and represented their schools so well. Events like these encourage learning, confidence and sportsmanship among our young people.”

Lawrence also credited her colleagues at the SDC, saying the competition could not have succeeded without them.

“This was truly a team effort. I could not have done it without my SDC team, whose dedication and hard work helped to make the competition a success,” she said.

Sponsors included the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, the Social Development Commission, Universal Service Fund (USF), Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM), Jamaica Bauxite Institute, HEART/NSTA Trust, 4-H St Ann, Cardiff Hotel and Spa, Island Dairies, TIP Friendly Society, Fada Chambers One Stop Supermarket, Oshane Grey, participating schools and community stakeholders.

The USF donated laptops to the winning team to support their digital learning, with CEO Charlton McFarlane congratulating the participants and pointing to the role of education in their future.

Underscoring that knowledge is power and education is the key to driving success, McFarlane said the organisation remains committed to putting the technology students need into their hands for modern learning.

JBM also backed the initiative through its community development programme.

Managing Director Donna Marie Howe, who is also chairman of Bamboo Primary School, called the competition an inspiring display of academic achievement and said JBM’s support reflects its commitment to education and community development under its environmental, social and governance framework.

“Investing in education is an investment in Jamaica’s future. Supporting programmes that help develop young minds remains an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve,” she said.