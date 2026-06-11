Gov't says wage talks with Jamaica Police Federation ongoing

The Government says discussions with the Jamaica Police Federation on a new wage agreement for members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force remain ongoing, with further talks expected as both sides work to resolve outstanding issues.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service said representatives met with the federation and held what it described as “substantive and productive discussions” on matters under negotiation, according to a ministry statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said both parties presented their respective positions during the meeting and agreed that additional engagement would be necessary to fully address unresolved concerns.

According to the ministry, it has committed to analysing the substantial body of work contained in the Technical Framework Agreement relating to the police force.

It said a response will be provided to the federation by June 17 on matters that are not affected by the Technical Framework Agreement.

"The Government remains committed to engaging the Jamaica Police Federation in good faith and to reaching an outcome that recognises the critical role that members of the Constabulary play in maintaining public safety and national security," the ministry said.

It added that any agreement must also remain consistent with the Government's fiscal framework and its obligations to other public sector workers.

The police federation represents officers from the rank of constable to inspector.

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