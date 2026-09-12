Psychologist wants more J’cans trained to spot suicidal tendencies, intervene

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr Alcon Barnett, the clinical psychologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), is calling for Jamaicans to be trained as suicide ‘gatekeepers’, which he says will equip them to identify warning signs of suicidal tendencies and put them in a position to assist persons exhibiting such signs.

Barnett made the recommendation while addressing Thursday evening’s World Suicide Prevention Day Webinar 2026 hosted by the WRHA and The University of the West Indies Mona Western Jamaica Campus.

“In certain jurisdictions, we have gatekeeper training, where we teach a regular man to raise awareness about suicide. What that does is, it takes the edge off of the stigma about suicide, and the gatekeeper usually provides emotional support and connects the individual who is thinking about suicide to appropriate services,” he said.

“The gatekeeper is not a trained mental health professional, but I am supporting the move for us to train more gatekeepers, especially among the church, government services, the police, and layman services like the barber or bartender. I know there has been a campaign to actually support gatekeepers so that we can be more aware and cut the stigma surrounding suicide,” Barnett added.

Barnett noted that suicide has been stigmatised for decades in Jamaica, to the point that, in previous years, the topic was not spoken of openly and persons who died by suicide were treated differently from those who died by other means.

“Suicide, especially in Jamaica back in the day, was extremely stigmatised and scorned. You had some families who would be quiet about it, and some pastors would refuse to bury the person who died from suicide, so the stigma has been rooted not just in the Jamaican cultural context, but worldwide as well,” he noted.

According to the 2026 Global School-Based Health Survey, which was conducted by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) and targeted Jamaican students ages 13 to 17, three out of every 10 students seriously considered suicide and made plans for it, while one in four students reported having attempted suicide. The study indicated that 36.6 per cent of young people who reported that they had considered suicide were girls, while 23.1 per cent were boys.

Notably, Jamaica is reported as having one of the world’s lowest suicide rates, with an average of 2.1 per 100,000 among the population.

Barnett told Thursday’s forum, which was held under the theme ‘Help Us Change the Narrative’, about several signs of suicide inclinations that friends and loved ones can look out for, including significant changes in a person’s usual habits. He pointed out that communication and effective listening are key factors in helping a person who may express suicidal thoughts.

“You may see someone at work, in the community, or at church, and you will know there is something that is off with the person, that they are not their usual self. They are not taking a bath, they are not going out, they are not talking, they are driving extra fast, or they smell of alcohol or weed,” said Barnett.

“You should ask them what is going on, and then the next thing is to listen. Listening is very hard, but listening is one of the greatest gifts you can give to a human being, just listening to them, and then helping,” Barnett added.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com

Get help

If you or someone you know is experiencing or expressing suicidal inclinations, or has attempted suicide, contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline at (888) 639-5433, or the U-Matter Chatline at (876) 838-4897.