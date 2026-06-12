PIOJ chief pushes hybrid work as shield against rising oil costs

Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr Wayne Henry is suggesting that flexible, hybrid, and remote-work arrangements could help to manage fuel price shocks, reduce pressure on imports, and strengthen Jamaica’s economic resilience by reducing commuting activity and lowering fuel demand.

In a presentation to the Economy and Production Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, the PIOJ head said these work arrangements should not be viewed solely as workplace policies but as practical economic- and social-policy tools.

His comments come against the background of the conflict between the United States and Iran, which is negatively impacting the price of oil on the global market.

Acknowledging that each model has strengths and weaknesses, Henry said the evidence suggests that hybrid work offers the most sustainable balance between fuel savings, productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being.

The PIOJ has indicated that more than 80 per cent of Jamaica’s energy needs are being supplied by imported fuel.

Henry noted that when fuel imports account for such a large share of total imports, increases in oil prices quickly translate into higher costs across multiple sectors.

Henry said it is also expected that elevated oil prices will continue based on statements from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“We have seen that Petrojam's previous price cap of a maximum of $4.50 per litre has been replaced with a three-tiered pricing system to help cushion the fiscal impact,” he said.

The move by Petrojam, according to Henry, means that consumers are expected to pay more for petroleum products. “Given the current context of recovery following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, the policy challenge, therefore, is not simply managing higher prices but also identifying practical ways to reduce our exposure to those shocks,” he added.

Flexible work schedules include staggered working hours, compressed work weeks, and other arrangements that allow employees to travel outside traditional peak periods.

One major advantage, according to Henry, is that these arrangements can be applied to a very wide range of occupations, including jobs that still require employees to be physically present at the workplace.

He said by spreading travel demand across different times of day, these arrangements could help to reduce congestion and limit fuel wasted while vehicles remain idle in traffic. Implementation costs are generally low and organisations can often adopt these measures relatively quickly, he added.

However, because employees still commute, the PIOJ boss said fuel savings are more modest than those associated with remote or hybrid work arrangements.

In the case of fully remote work, where employees perform their duties entirely from home, Henry said this option delivers the greatest benefits when fuel consumption is taken into account as it eliminates daily commuting to work though it could increase energy consumption at home.

Ultimately, employees save money on transportation costs while businesses reduce expenditures on utilities and office amenities and national fuel demand declines.

Noting that remote work was not without challenges, Henry said research has shown that poorly managed remote arrangements can weaken collaboration, mentoring, innovation, and organisational culture.

The third option is hybrid work, which combines remote work with scheduled office attendance.

Many researchers and organisations increasingly view hybrid work as the optimal middle ground because it captures many of the advantages of remote work while preserving opportunities for face-to-face collaboration.

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