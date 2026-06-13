COJO to award 15 scholarships to children in state care 

The annual Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) scholarship and awards luncheon has been set for The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on June 23.

Gary Williams, founder and head of COJO, told The Gleaner yesterday that this year his organisation will award some 15 scholarships to children in state-run facilities.

These children who are scholarship recipients will be attending institutions of higher learning including The University of the West Indies (UWI); University of Technology (UTech); Northern Caribbean University (NCU); Knox Community College; GC Foster and Church Teachers’ College.

According to Williams, each of the scholarship winners has maintained a 3.0 grade point average (GPA).

The chairman of World Class Athletics Limited, Bruce James, will be the guest speaker at the luncheon.

Last year COJO awarded some 18 scholarships. Since 2012 COJO has provided more than 45 scholarships valued at more than US$250,000 to underserved Jamaican children.

The lack of resources flowing to children in state care, which Williams saw first-hand, weighed on him and led to his decision to do something to assist children in the homes in Jamaica.

This led to the 1994 founding of COJO, which has committed itself to investing in the future of children, supporting childcare institutions, and, since 2012, providing scholarships for state wards pursuing higher education.

The mission of COJO is to provide adequate access to proper healthcare, a quality education and the overall well-being of disadvantaged children.

Having witnessed first-hand the needs of children in homes run by the Jamaican Government across the island, Williams made a pledge to help those children more than 30 years ago.

Williams told The Gleaner that on June 25 he and his team will travel to Homestead Place of Safety for Girls in Stony Hill, St Andrew, to hand over computers as well as care packages.

He pointed out that care packages will also be given to this year’s scholarship winners.

The care packages are courtesy of Cari-Med, which has come on board this year. GraceKennedy Limited will also provide food packages.

Also coming on board this year is KFC Jamaica Limited which will be assisting with funding for the scholarships.

Williams said he was very happy to welcome both KFC Jamaica Limited and Cari-Med on board.

“I am excited that the kids will be getting their scholarships that will assist with their continued education,” he said.

Williams said the need remained great but COJO would continue to do its part to lift up children in state care.

editorial@gleanerjm.com