Jamalco scholar defies the odds

There was a morning when Marvin Whyte’s mother searched desperately for money to send him to school.

She found just $50, enough to pay his bus fare but not enough to buy lunch.

“There were days when lunch money was a luxury,” Whyte recalled. “She had nothing left for lunch, so I had to find a way to get through the day. Yet, despite our circumstances, she never allowed me to miss school.”

Today, the Hayes, Clarendon native is preparing to read for a Bachelor of Laws degree at The University of the West Indies, Mona. He is one of this year’s cohort of 101 students awarded scholarships and bursaries through Jamalco and its co-owner, Century Aluminum.

On Wednesday, during the awards ceremony held at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, his story was cited as a powerful reminder of why the company continues to invest significantly each year in students across the communities of Clarendon and Manchester where it operates.

But, if poverty tested Whyte’s resolve, tragedy would test it even more.

After earning a place at Jamaica College and securing a scholarship that helped cover the school’s costly boarding fees, his world was shattered in 2021 when his mother died. He was just 13 years old.

“Standing beside her coffin, trying to comprehend that she was gone remains one of the most painful moments of my life,” he said.

Living on the school’s campus during the COVID-19 pandemic while training for Television Jamaica’s (TVJ) Schools’ Challenge Quiz, grief became a daily companion.

“There were moments when concentrating in class felt impossible, when studying required more strength than I thought I possessed, and when continuing with quiz training seemed almost unbearable,” he admitted. “Yet, I constantly reminded myself that giving up would have meant allowing my mother’s sacrifices to be in vain.”

Instead, every success became a tribute to the woman who refused to let poverty rob her son of an education.

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE

Whyte graduated with nine Grade One passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and has so far earned five Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) passes in grades one and two.

He also captained Jamaica College to victory in the 2026 Schools’ Challenge Quiz competition. The Jamalco scholarship, he said, is another opportunity to move closer to his dream of becoming a corporate lawyer.

“My greatest aspiration is not merely to build a successful career, but to one day become that source of hope for someone else — to open doors for others just as so many people have opened doors for me.”

His story echoed the message of the ceremony, where Communications and Public Relations Manager Donna Marie Brooks described education as the company’s single greatest investment in the future of its host communities.

Despite economic pressures and the lingering impact of Hurricane Melissa, Brooks said Jamalco has committed approximately $23 million this year to scholarships, bursaries and book grants, benefiting more than 450 students across Clarendon and Manchester. Since inception, more than 700 tertiary students have received university sponsorship, while thousands more have benefited from bursaries, mentorship, book grants and other educational support.

Vice-president of Operations Adriaan Strydom said the company has invested $125 million in educational initiatives over the past five years alone, insisting that support for education has remained protected, even during periods of instability in the mining industry.

“Because we know that, when times are toughest, investment in education matters most,” he said.

Guest speaker and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Rhoda Moy Crawford, praised the company for setting a standard for corporate citizenship.

“In the Ministry of Education, we often speak about the necessity of partnership, but Jamalco does not speak about it. Jamalco lives it,” Crawford said, noting that the company’s support extends beyond scholarships to investments in school infrastructure, literacy, technology, mentorship and skills training.

Among this year’s recipients was Broadleaf, Manchester resident Cykisia Bailey, a theology student whose financial struggles left her worrying about outstanding tuition balances instead of preparing for examinations.

“Receiving this scholarship will significantly reduce the financial burden associated with my education,” Bailey said. “I will be able to focus more fully on my academic responsibilities rather than being overwhelmed by concerns regarding outstanding financial obligations.”

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com