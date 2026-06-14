Man charged with murder of St Andrew labourer

A 22-year-old farmer has been charged with murder and firearm-related offences in connection with the fatal shooting of a St Andrew labourer during a dispute last year, the police say.

The accused, Tjay Jones of Abernethy Drive, Kingston 20, has been charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The deceased is 65-year-old Melvin McKenzie, otherwise called 'Mello', of Tennyson Crescent, Kingston 20.

According to the police, about 2 a.m. on October 14, 2025, Jones and McKenzie were involved in an argument during which Jones allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire.

Investigators allege that McKenzie was shot multiple times in the upper body before his attacker fled on foot.

The police were summoned and found McKenzie lying along a gully bank suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jones was subsequently apprehended and charged following a question-and-answer interview.

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