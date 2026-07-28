J'cans in US Northeast look forward to working with CG Mair

NEW YORK:

Oliver Mair, who has served as Jamaica’s consul general in Miami, Florida, for the past seven years, has been tapped to be the new consul general in New York.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith made the announcement in a news release on Monday.

Mair is expected to assume his new role by mid-August.

Speaking with The Gleaner, he thanked his fellow Jamaicans in the Southern United States for their unwavering support during his Miami posting, adding that he is looking forward to his new appointment.

“I accept this new appointment with humility, and I am happy for the vote of confidence displayed in me by the Government of Jamaica with this new posting,” he said.

Mair acknowledged that the consulate in New York serves the largest Jamaican community across 33 states, Bermuda and Puerto Rico, and said that he will bring the same energy that he displayed in the Southern United States to his new post.

Michelle Tulloch-Neil, a member of the Northeast Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC), welcomed Mair’s appointment.

“He is a good man and while it is Florida’s loss, it is the Northeast’s gain,” she said.

Tulloch-Neil told The Gleaner that she worked with Mair in the past and look forward to building on the relationship already established.

Community leader Irwine Clare said that Mair’s experiences working with the diaspora should make his transition to New York a quick one.

“I welcome him and look forward to working with him,” Clare he said.

Dr Karren Dunkley, who served as Northeast GJDC member, said she had the privilege of collaborating with Mair during his tenure in Miami.

“I have witnessed firsthand his professionalism, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to serving Jamaicans in the diaspora,” she added.

The position in New York has been vacant since the death of Alsion Wilson more than six months ago.

Ariel Bowen, who then acted as officer in charge of the New York Consulate, is expected to be moved to Japan as ambassador.

For her part, Johnson-Smith said Mair’s record of service in Southern Florid reflects a commitment to Jamaicans, meaningful engagement and practical partnerships. She expressed confidence that he will bring the same energy, innovation and dedication to the consulate in New York.

Among Mair’s notable achievements is the establishment of the annual Jamaica Hi-5 Reggae Run/Walk, which has become one of the South Florida diaspora’s flagship community events, promoting healthy lifestyles while raising support for Jamaica’s healthcare sector. The initiative has played a significant role in mobilising support for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic Programme, with the Southern Region becoming the programme’s largest contributor, supporting the adoption of 17 rural health facilities, including six funded directly through proceeds from the Hi-5 event.

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