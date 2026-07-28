DAISY blooms at AMH

Andrews Memorial Hospital (AMH) has officially launched The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, becoming The DAISY Foundation’s first partner hospital in Jamaica.

The programme was introduced during a special ceremony at the hospital earlier this month, marking a significant step in AMH’s commitment to recognising nurses whose compassion, clinical excellence and dedication make a lasting difference in the lives of patients and their families.

The launch was supported by the hospital’s administration, nursing team and wider staff, who gathered to celebrate the contributions of nurses and learn about the history, purpose and nomination process associated with the international recognition programme.

Donmayne Gyles, president and chief executive officer of AMH, described the launch as an important investment in the hospital’s culture of recognition.

“Our nurses are central to the healing experience at Andrews Memorial Hospital. Through The DAISY Award, we are creating another meaningful avenue to recognise those who consistently combine clinical competence with compassion, empathy and exceptional service. We are proud to introduce this programme in Jamaica and to celebrate the nurses who embody our mission of healing the whole person,” Gyles said.

Director of Nursing Dr Lisa Henry said the initiative is intended to become more than a single event or annual presentation, but a lasting part of the hospital’s culture.

Henry noted that an empowered nurse who feels seen and valued is better equipped to protect and save the lives entrusted to their care. She described the programme as a sustainable means of recognising nursing excellence that should continue well beyond Nurses’ Week.

She also emphasised that recognising compassionate care communicates an important message to both nurses and the wider community.

“When we honour a nurse for the way she held someone’s hand, or the way he stayed a little longer to make sure a family understood what was happening, we’re telling our community something. We’re saying: this is what you can expect here. Not perfection, but presence. Not just skill, but heart,” Henry said.

CELEBRATING NURSING AS BOTH SCIENCE AND ART

Anthonette Patterson-Bartley, nurse coordinator and senior lecturer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in bringing greetings on behalf of the Office of the Chief Nurse and the ministry’s Nursing and Midwifery Services, described the launch as a significant milestone in the continued effort to recognise and celebrate excellence in nursing practice.

Patterson-Bartley highlighted the ability of nurses to combine clinical expertise with compassionate, patient-centred care that brings comfort, hope and healing to patients and their families.

She said The DAISY Award provides a meaningful opportunity to formally honour nurses whose compassion and clinical skill leave a lasting impression on patients, relatives and colleagues.

“Small acts of kindness, empathy and genuine human connection are often what patients remember most long after their hospital stay has ended,” Patterson-Bartley said.

She also commended the hospital’s executive leadership for embracing the initiative and thanked AMH’s nurses for their dedication, resilience, professionalism and compassionate service, describing their contribution as the foundation of safe, high-quality healthcare.

Also attending the launch was Dr Heather Fletcher, assistant registrar of the Nursing Council of Jamaica, who joined hospital administrators, staff members and nurses in supporting the initiative.

During the programme, attendees were introduced to the history of The DAISY Foundation and the significance of its familiar daisy imagery. DAISY-themed cupcakes decorated with yellow-and-white flowers were also shared as part of the celebration.

A tribute born from gratitude

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications associated with the autoimmune condition, immune thrombocytopenia.

The family created the foundation after being deeply moved by the clinical care, kindness and compassion demonstrated by the nurses who cared for Barnes during his hospitalisation. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The DAISY Award has since developed into an international programme honouring nurses who go beyond expectations in providing skilful and compassionate care. The foundation currently works with thousands of healthcare organisations and nursing schools across several countries and territories.

At AMH, patients, relatives, colleagues, physicians and other individuals who witness extraordinary nursing care will be able to nominate eligible nurses.

Once the nomination period closes, submissions will be reviewed and scored by an internal committee using established criteria centred on compassion and alignment with the hospital’s mission and values.

Following the review and selection process, the successful nurse will be formally recognised as a DAISY Honoree during a special award ceremony.

AMH said the programme reinforces its commitment to ensuring that nurses feel seen, valued and appreciated for the extraordinary difference they make each day.

The hospital expressed appreciation to The DAISY Foundation for welcoming AMH into its international community and to Health Carousel for its support of this year’s DAISY Award. It said it looks forward to celebrating many deserving DAISY Honorees in the years ahead.