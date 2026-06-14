Taxi operator accused of raping 13-y-o girl granted $500,000 bail

A taxi operator accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, who was a passenger in his vehicle, was granted $500,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The 48-year-old man is also charged with sexual touching and forcible abduction. His name has not been disclosed to protect the child.

Attorney-at-law Davion Vassell successfully applied for bail when the matter came up for mention before Parish Judge Gennetta Smikle.

As conditions of bail, the accused is required to report to the Browns Hall Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A stop order was also imposed at all ports of entry and exit, and he was ordered to surrender his travel documents and have no contact with the child or prosecution witnesses.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on September 11, 2026.

According to allegations presented before the court, about 10:45 a.m. on March 22, 2026, the accused picked up the child in his Toyota Probox motor car.

The prosecution alleges that upon reaching Angels Grove, he diverted into a secluded area where he sexually assaulted the complainant.

The complainant subsequently reported the incident to a community member, who alerted the police.

The accused was later arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

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