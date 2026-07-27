Supreme Ventures pushes fintech expansion

For Jamaicans, the word “zoops” needs little explanation.

It is the quintessentially Jamaican expression for speed – something happening so quickly that it is almost over before it registers.

That sense of immediacy is at the heart of Evolve Money Transfer’s latest remittance campaign, ‘Zoops, De Money Come!’, launched to highlight the speed and convenience of its service.

Supreme Ventures Fintech Limited (SVFL), the financial services arm of Supreme Ventures Limited, introduced Evolve Money Transfer in 2024 as part of its expanding suite of everyday financial products.

Backed by Ria Money Transfer, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, the service allows Jamaicans in the diaspora to send money home, with recipients collecting funds at Evolve-enabled Supreme Ventures locations across the island.

“Our ‘Zoops, De Money Come!’ campaign is designed to tell customers the experience they can expect when they choose Evolve Money Transfer. When someone in the diaspora sends money home through Ria Money Transfer, it can be collected at a Supreme Ventures location within minutes – that is exactly what it feels like: fast, seamless, reliable,” said Delroy Anderson, chief innovation officer at Supreme Ventures Fintech Limited.

Remittances remain a critical source of support for hundreds of thousands of Jamaican households, helping to cover expenses ranging from school costs and medical bills to groceries.

Net remittance inflows reached a record US$3.49 billion in 2025, underscoring the importance of reliable and accessible money transfer services to the Jamaican economy and households.

Extensive retail network

Evolve Money Transfer is leveraging Supreme Ventures’ extensive retail network to meet that demand.

More than 40 Supreme Ventures locations across Jamaica currently serve as Evolve Money Transfer collection points, with the network continuing to expand. The company also has more than 1,400 SVG retailer-operators islandwide, providing a platform for deeper reach into communities across all parishes.

The company said its retail presence allows customers to collect funds at locations embedded in communities they already frequent, making the process a convenient part of their everyday routines.

Jamaican content creator Juliet ‘Julie Mango’ Bodley is the face of the ‘Zoops, De Money Come!’ campaign.

Known for her warm, sharp and culturally rooted storytelling, Bodley has built a following among Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora. As a Jamaican living overseas, she also represents the experience of those who regularly send money home to support family and loved ones.

The campaign forms part of a wider expansion of Supreme Ventures Group into everyday financial services.

As the group marks its 25th anniversary of operations this year, Supreme Ventures Fintech Limited has been expanding its portfolio beyond gaming to include services such as money transfers, bill payments and mobile top-ups through Charge-Up.

“We already have an established technology platform and a network of over 1,400 retail locations across Jamaica. That reach gives us a unique advantage in making financial services more accessible to communities islandwide. Remittances, bill payments, and mobile top-ups allow us to meet customers where they are, offering convenience, reliability, and multiple services in one place. It is a natural evolution of our business,” Anderson said.

Evolve Money Transfer is currently available at more than 40 Supreme Ventures locations across Jamaica, with the collection network actively expanding.