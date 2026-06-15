Businesses honoured for resilience, growth at JCC Awards

Businesses and entrepreneurs whose resilience, innovation and leadership helped drive Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa were recognised at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce's (JCC) 41st Annual Awards banquet held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston last Thursday.

The awards ceremony, held under the theme ‘Building Forward: Recognising Excellence in Recovery, Resilience & Growth’, celebrated organisations and individuals that successfully navigated post-hurricane challenges while strengthening operations and positioning themselves for long-term growth.

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness praised the private sector for its continued contribution to national development and highlighted the role of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) in supporting the country's rebuilding efforts.

"As we advance the work of the NaRRA, all of the private sector entities in this room are part of that story," Holness said.

"Local contractors, engineers, suppliers, financiers and logistics operators who build capability through this process are not just serving the reconstruction. We would like you all to work in partnership with the Government to become the private sector infrastructure of a stronger Jamaican economy. That is the ambition. Not to return to where we were. To arrive somewhere better."

A major feature of the evening was the presentation of the Resilience In Action Honour, which recognised individuals and companies that played significant roles in Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa.

Recipients included Jaimie Ogilvie, vice-president of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited; management consultant Lisa Bell; Lisa Soares Lewis, founder and chief executive officer of Great People Solutions; and Olive Downer Walsh, special adviser for government and industry affairs at Hardware & Lumber.

Corporate recipients were Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), Digicel Jamaica and FLOW Jamaica.

The Best of Chamber Awards, which recognise outstanding performance across various business categories, were presented to Joan Latty Realty in the micro-enterprise category, EPIC Technologies in the small-enterprise category, Allied Insurance Brokers in the medium-enterprise category, Chas E Ramson Ltd in the large-enterprise category and Seprod Group in the extra-large-enterprise category.

Several organisations and business leaders were also recognised for excellence in specific areas.

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd received the JCC Carreras Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Award, while Chef Brian Lumley of Foodie Focused Ltd was presented with the Entrepreneur Award.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd received the JCC CG United Marketing Excellence Award.

The Chamber also honoured Janine Chen, JCC vice-president and chair of its Pharmaceutical Subcommittee and the Health Products Regulatory Advisory Committee, with the All-Star Award in recognition of her service and contributions to the organisation.

JCC President Emile Leiba said the awardees demonstrated that recovery involves more than simply returning to pre-disaster conditions.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, businesses across the country were required to make difficult decisions, adapt quickly and rethink how they operate," Leiba said.

"What we have witnessed since then is a remarkable commitment to strengthening systems, embracing innovation and building greater resilience. Tonight's awardees have demonstrated that recovery is not simply about returning to normal but about creating stronger, more sustainable organisations that are prepared for future opportunities and challenges."

The annual awards programme recognises businesses and individuals whose achievements contribute to Jamaica's economic development while promoting innovation, resilience and sustainable growth.