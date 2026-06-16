HAJ exploring acquisition of Easington lands in St Thomas

The Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJ) is slated to conduct a site visit to lands at Easington, St Thomas, on Tuesday as part of an assessment process that may lead to the acquisition of properties currently owned by the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the corporation, Kevin McKindoe, during its monthly meeting on June 11.

He noted that the HAJ has already completed a preliminary review of the properties.

“They have done their desk assessment by looking at the NLA (National Land Agency) website, looking at the properties… looking at the topography,” the CEO said.

McKindoe explained that the visit will enable HAJ representatives to conduct on-site evaluations before making a final determination on whether to purchase the lands owned by the corporation.

The CEO further disclosed that the National Housing Trust (NHT) is also expected to undertake its own assessment of the properties, noting that the corporation is “still awaiting the NHT to conduct their site visit”.

The latest development forms part of ongoing efforts by the St Thomas Municipal Corporation to subdivide the approximately 100-acre Easington property during the current year, with the intention of facilitating its eventual disposal.

In January, the corporation announced plans to regularise occupants already residing on sections of the property by providing them with the opportunity to obtain land titles.

The proposed subdivision and disposal of the lands are intended to facilitate housing development while addressing long-standing land tenure challenges faced by residents in the area.

- JIS News

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