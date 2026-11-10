St George’s College inducts four into Hall of Fame

Hundreds of past students of St George’s College, from Jamaica and overseas, turned out for the induction of four distinguished Georgians into the school’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony held on November 1 at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in New Kingston.

The 2026 inductees were Donovan Chen See, Ian Wong, Dr Francis Barnett and Frank ‘Frankie’ Lewis, each recognised for outstanding contributions in their respective fields and their commitment to service.

Chen See was described as a leader determined to bring about positive change for his school and country, guided by a commitment to serving those in need. Barnett, a distinguished athlete, scholar, physician and mentor, was recognised for achievements that have spanned several countries.

Wong’s life, meanwhile, has been defined not only by professional accomplishments but also by decades of enterprise, leadership and philanthropy aimed at strengthening his alma mater and creating opportunities for others. Lewis was recognised for a life marked by excellence, integrity and perseverance as an exceptional athlete and respected leader.

The ceremony also featured an inaugural Special Recognition segment, with plaques presented to past students Eric Barrett Jr, Neville ‘Bertis’ Bell, members of the 1996 Sunlight Cup-winning team and the 1984 Triple Crown-winning team for their sporting achievements.

A posthumous Special Recognition Award for gallantry was also named in honour of Norman Vaughn Goodison, who died while attempting to save a Kingston College student from drowning.

Speaking on behalf of the inductees, Lewis expressed gratitude to the school, the Hall of Fame Selection Committee and those who organised the ceremony.

“On behalf of my fellow inductees, I want to thank St George’s College, the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, and everyone who made this occasion possible. To be honoured by the school that helped shape our lives is something very special. And I am proud to share this recognition with three other distinguished Georgians.

“St George’s College gave me much more than an education. It taught me discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and the importance of giving my very best. And those lessons stayed with me throughout my life.”

Character and service

Addressing the current student body, Lewis urged the students to place equal importance on character and service as they pursued their ambitions.

“Your greatest achievement will not simply be what you accomplish in life, but the kind of person you become and the difference you make in the lives of others.”

Wayne Wray, chairman of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, said the initiative, established 26 years ago, had helped to keep past students engaged in the life of the institution while encouraging them to support its current and future needs.

“The introduction of the Hall of Fame 26 years ago has provided an opportunity for the ‘Old Boys’ to be engaged and inspired to support the current students, while focusing on the present and future needs of the college,” Wray said.

Explaining the decision to introduce the Special Recognition segment, Wray said the school wanted to acknowledge other past students whose contributions and example had helped shape the St George’s College experience.

“At St George’s College there were many others who had an impact on our lives. They impressed us, they represented us, and they went to school with us. And they really had a lasting impact on our lives and contributed to who we are today. So we believe we should recognise a few of those ‘villagers’ or classmates who made us proud to be Georgians and inspired us more than we know.”