$1M fine for quarantine disobedience, says St James Health Dept

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the world continues to monitor the current Ebola crisis in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the St James Health Department is reminding the public that persons who disobey established quarantine protocols can be fined up to $1 million.

Sherika Lewis, the acting chief public health inspector for St James, told last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) that several travellers who arrived at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay during the month of May were screened for Ebola and subsequently cleared after the mandatory 21-day quarantine period.

“For port health and quarantine activities, 1,044 flights arrived in the parish, 1,024 of which were processed by the port health officers, which brought a compliance rate of 98 per cent. On those flights, 156,000 passengers landed, and 115 were listed for general surveillance,” said Lewis. “The world is under alert for Ebola, and we did have some passengers that were under surveillance for it. They have subsequently served their 21 days’ quarantine period and are out of the country.

“Once a passenger arrives from endemic countries like Uganda or the DRC, they are placed under 21 days’ quarantine, and the requirement is for them to remain at the premises where they indicated they would stay, unless the medical officer of health advises them to leave.

“Any failure to comply with these measures means they commit an offence under Section 16 of the Public Health Act and shall be liable on summary conviction before a judge of a parish court to a fine or imprisonment, and this fine is up to $1 million.”

Ebola is a viral illness that is often fatal in humans, with the average death rate being around 50 per cent. The virus can enter the human population through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelopes or porcupines that are found sick or dead, or in rainforest areas.

Last month, the Ministry of Health and Wellness advised Jamaicans to avoid travelling to Uganda or the DRC, following the World Health Organisation’s declaration of an Ebola public health emergency of international concern.

Up to May 25, the DRC recorded 900 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected Ebola-related deaths since the outbreak’s declaration on May 15, while Uganda reported seven cases.

Under Section 7 of Jamaica’s Quarantine Act, breaches of any regulations made to prevent the spread of an infection may result in a fine not exceeding $1 million or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both. Section 10 states that any person who refuses to answer inquiries made by health authorities under the Act’s authority, knowingly gives false information in response to such inquiries, or refuses to take any action required under the Act, is liable to pay a fine of up to $500,000 or spend six months’ imprisonment at hard labour.

Lewis outlined several other measures that persons should take if they suspect they may have Ebola, including that they should isolate themselves from others and make a list of all places they have visited prior to their symptoms manifesting.

“Individuals are to isolate from other persons immediately if they develop any symptoms and call the respective health department. They are to be available for an in-person visit once per day by a health care worker, they are to report symptoms as directed by the health department officer, and they are to keep record of all visitors to their homes and all public places that they have visited,” Lewis said.

“They are not to take any form of public transportation, and they should not go to any public place or any public gatherings. They are not to go physically to their workplace, but working from home is permitted.”

It was also disclosed that, for St James’ seaports, 6,700 passengers arrived on 19 vessels during May. None of those visitors needed to be quarantined for any illnesses, while the vessels were found to be in compliance with established regulation.