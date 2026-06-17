Jamaica 4-H, US group donate supplies to St Catherine Health Department

A joint effort by the Jamaica 4-H Foundation and the Living Well Community Centre in the United States has resulted in the donation of items valued at $4 million to the St Catherine Health Department in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday.

Dr Joan Williamson, founder of the Florida-based Living Well Community Centre, said the aim was to continue supporting and strengthening the health sector.

This donation from Living Well Community Centre follows a March contribution, when it collaborated with Driscoll’s Berries Company to donate a cheque valued at $1 million to the Jamaica 4-H Foundation 2016 Limited to support youth farmers impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

"It was a very easy decision to work with the 4-H [Foundation], as I am from an agricultural background. Both groups have been working throughout Jamaica, and this is the sixth visit since Hurricane Melissa. We know what is needed and it has been a blessed combination,” Dr Williamson said.

Medical Officer for the St Catherine Health Department, Dr Tanesha Burke-Grant, said the items are vital to the work of health workers. She added that the department appreciates the effort and expressed hope that support would continue.

“I am very pleased to have the donation of these items, which is well needed to assist in us carrying out our task of providing healthcare throughout the parish. We have 27 health centres throughout and each will benefit from the meaningful gesture," Dr Burke-Grant said.

The donation includes primary care supplies, such as gloves, gauze, syringes, walkers and wheelchairs, along with medicines, tablets, ointments and a range of patient-care items.

Peter Thompson, managing director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, said the gesture will “positively assist persons in the delivery of health services”.

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