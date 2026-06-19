PNP ramps up pressure for Wheatley’s removal from Cabinet

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is intensifying its call for Cabinet Minister Dr Andrew Wheatley to be removed from the Cabinet following the Integrity Commission’s (IC) recommendation that he be charged with illicit enrichment.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding argued that it was untenable for a Cabinet minister facing the prospect of criminal charges to remain a member of the country's executive.

“That brings Jamaica's name into disrepute, both here and abroad. Furthermore, there are two serious charges relating to making false declarations, which is also a serious offence under the Integrity Commission Act and its predecessor, the Parliamentary Integrity of Members Act,” Golding said.

“And it's important to note,” he continued, “that what the Integrity Commission is saying is that the falsehoods in the declarations submitted by Dr Wheatley arose both under the law prior to 2018 – the Parliamentary Members Integrity Act – and the law that has existed since 2018, which is the Integrity Commission Act. So, there is a long-standing pattern of these declarations not giving the true picture of the member's state of affairs.”

Even as it renewed calls for Wheatley’s removal, the Opposition also pointed to the prime minister’s own unresolved matter before the IC.

Golding noted that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness remains “under a cloud”, arguing that questions surrounding his statutory declarations remain unresolved after the Integrity Commission referred aspects of the matter to the Financial Investigations Division (FID) more than a year ago for further investigation.

“That remains in abeyance,” said Golding.

Holness and three affiliated companies, are challenging the report of an IC’s investigation into concerns that the prime minister may own assets disproportionate to his lawful income.

Holness and the companies have been granted permission to file a judicial review claim against the anti-corruption agency and two of its senior officials.

They are also questioning the constitutionality of the 2017 Integrity Commission Act and a section of the Corruption Prevention Act related to illicit enrichment.

On Thursday, the Opposition said it would call on stakeholders, including the private sector and the religious community, to join its call for Wheatley’s removal.

“We hope that all well-thinking Jamaicans and all organisations that have an interest in national development and the good governance of the country will put some pressure on the Government so that the right thing can be done,” said Golding.

“We don't know the outcome of any prosecution. That's not for us to determine. The point is whatever Dr Wheatley may be saying in his defence is really irrelevant at this point. The investigation is concluded. A decision has been made. He is to be prosecuted for these matters. He must step back. He cannot remain part of the Government of Jamaica,” argued the opposition leader.

But the opposition leader limited this call to the Cabinet, noting that the laws prevent the prime minister from removing him from the Parliament.

“I don't think there's a legal basis for saying that Dr Wheatley should resign as MP (member of parliament) because of the fact that he's facing these criminal charges. On the other hand, the voters who voted for him may not have been aware that this investigation was hanging over him, and many of them may feel uncomfortable being represented by somebody who is facing those criminal charges. So, he has a decision to make on that.

“We don't have recall in our Constitution, and I think this, perhaps, reinforces the need for recall provisions, which is something that I have been advocating for and should be part of the part of the constitutional reform arrangements so that, you know, citizens who have reason to want to change their mind about who represents them have an opportunity to do so without having to wait for the end of the current five-year electoral cycle,” said Golding.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com