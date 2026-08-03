Holness urges science, home-grown innovation to transform agriculture

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has called for Jamaica to harness science, technology, and home-grown innovation to transform the agricultural sector, while reaffirming that farming remains central to the nation's economic independence.

Addressing patrons on the final day of the three-day 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Sunday, held under the theme, 'Growing forward: Cultivating a path to a better Jamaica', Holness said the event's observance during the Emancipation period serves as a reminder of agriculture's historic role in enabling newly emancipated Jamaicans to build independent and sustainable livelihoods after slavery.

"Agriculture is about our independence. It is about our survival. It is a part of our struggle for economic independence," Holness said.

He stressed that agriculture must not be viewed solely through the lens of tradition, arguing that the sector must continue to evolve in response to changing realities.

"Culture is not only tradition. Culture is also about how we change," he said.

Among the most significant shifts he has observed over the past decade, Holness pointed to the growing participation of women across the agricultural industry.

"One of the things that is striking is that there are more women in agriculture today than there were in the last ten years. Just look on the showground with the livestock. And they are not there as just the farmers, they are there as the entrepreneurs in agriculture. They are there as the managers in agriculture," the prime minister noted.

Describing the trend as a positive development, he said, "It is not a displacement, it is an expansion, a broadening, a diversification in agriculture," before adding, "I will say to the men, step up your game."

Holness also highlighted the sector's increasing embrace of innovation, noting the growing use of mechanisation, drones, improved farming techniques and sustainable practices. However, he underscored the need for research to play a more prominent role in addressing the country's agricultural challenges.

"So yes, people are bringing in new technology, we're seeing drones and all kinds of things being used in agriculture now and that's very good... but I like the fact that there is research now," he said.

Citing work being undertaken at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), he said, "I saw the CASE team doing research in how to reduce methane in feed for ruminants. That is good for the environment in terms of climate change, but it also increases the growth of the ruminants. And this is what I want to see more of in agriculture...greater research in agriculture."

The prime minister also encouraged farmers to embrace scientific approaches to improve efficiency and productivity.

"Before, the only science that we used to apply to agriculture is the almanac. But now I believe our farmers are understanding that they don't need to be afraid of the science of agriculture," he said.

He added: "Precision agriculture is not just for the big farmer, it is also for the small farmer and once you start to bring science and technology into your agriculture, you can be more precise and controlled in your agriculture. You can increase your output and you no longer have to say, ‘well, I am a small farmer’."

In closing, Holness urged Jamaicans to develop solutions tailored to local realities rather than relying exclusively on imported ideas.

"We must embrace new technologies and new methodologies and new ways and practices of doing things and we must not just import them from overseas. We have the capabilities right here to develop our own indigenous, self-generated solutions for the problems that we have. That is how we are going to truly change and improve our agriculture," he said.

- Olivia Brown

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