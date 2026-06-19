US group donates laptops to storm-hit schools out west

Four schools in western Jamaica have received 20 laptop computers from a United States-based group led by Jamaica-born Roman Cowan.

The group — Omar Soliman, Nick Friedman, David Barr, Miles Kass, Bryan Meany, Cos Losco, Bret Bailey, Ted and Steven Panebianco, and Kayle Squillario — is part of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, a company operating in the United States and Canada. They joined Cowan, the company’s president, in supporting the initiative aimed at schools affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The donation was facilitated through Food For The Poor Jamaica as part of ongoing efforts to support education and student development.

Each school received five laptops to support teaching, learning, research and digital literacy. The beneficiaries are Munro College, Westwood High School, St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Little London High School.

The schools were selected due to their location in areas severely affected by Hurricane Melissa, which caused significant losses, disrupting lives, damaging property and creating additional challenges for learning.

In a statement, Food For The Poor Jamaica said the donation came at a critical time as schools continue to integrate technology into classrooms.

Access to reliable devices remains a challenge for many institutions, the organisation said, adding that the laptops will help bridge the gap by giving students greater opportunities to develop skills needed for success.

Food For The Poor Jamaica welcomed the contribution, noting that investment in education creates lasting benefits for students, schools and communities.