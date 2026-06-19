Youth ambassadors extend kindness to St Catherine infirmary residents

The spirit of volunteerism, compassion and nation-building came alive at the St Catherine Infirmary and Care Centre in Spanish Town, on June 12 when a group of young Jamaicans demonstrated that meaningful change often begins with a willingness to serve others.

The Greater St Catherine Youth Ambassadors, a youth-led organisation born out of the 2025 cohort of the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP), donated essential care items to residents of the institution, bringing comfort and hope to some of the parish's most vulnerable citizens.

This initiative represented far more than the delivery of supplies. It reflected the transformation of young people into community leaders and showcased the enduring values of empathy, volunteerism and social responsibility.

Addressing the handover ceremony, St Catherine parish manager for the Social Development Commission (SDC), Shana-Lee Archibald, commended the young ambassadors for their initiative and generosity.

"We have gathered here today to demonstrate the spirit of compassion, partnership, and community service through this donation initiative. This contribution represents our collective commitment to supporting those in need and improving the well-being of the most vulnerable members of our community," she said.

Archibald also highlighted the rich history of the infirmary, noting that the institution occupies a property on Monk Street whose walls are more than 200 years old.

Originally established by the British after they seized control of Jamaica from the Spaniards, the historic site was later transformed into a sanctuary for the needy and destitute of St. Catherine.

"This is where we care for the needy and the destitute of St Catherine, and it's a mission that we've been on for many years. We just want to say many thanks to all of you for your kind gesture and generosity. We're truly grateful for your initiative," she added.

STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES

President of the Greater St Catherine Youth Ambassadors, Jerome Hayles, explained that the organisation emerged in September 2025 from participants of the SDC's Youth Summer Employment Programme, which initially comprised 10 members.

Guided by the group's motto, ‘Empowering Youth, Strengthening Communities’, the ambassadors chose to focus their first major undertaking on supporting the homeless, needy and destitute.

"It is an honour to present this donation to the Care Centre and Infirmary," Hayles said.

He noted that the group was inspired by the impact of the SDC and wanted to contribute to the development of their communities.

"Our efforts are for the good and the betterment of our Jamaican people. We are empowering our communities, and we are contributing to sustainable development," he said.

Hayles described his experience in the YSEP as transformative, exposing participants to different communities and helping them appreciate the importance of local government and community service.

"It taught us how it feels to contribute to nation-building and what it means to be Jamaican, to be kind and transformative in what we do," he said, encouraging other young people to participate in future YSEP programmes.

Member of the organisation, Shaqueila Morris, described the donation drive as a rewarding experience, and recalled participating in fundraising activities, including a walkathon through Linstead and Bog Walk, where members engaged residents and raised funds for the initiative.

"I feel it is a rewarding feeling to know that I can help persons who can't really help themselves," she said.

For her part, CEO of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Marvalyn Pitter, praised the youth ambassadors for their exemplary leadership and urged other young Jamaicans to follow their example.

"I wish that many other young people would have taken this pathway to do something meaningful to make the lives of other Jamaicans better," she said.

Pitter reminded the audience that life's circumstances can change unexpectedly and stressed the importance of serving others with dignity and compassion.

"I have this strong feeling within that every single one of you will continue on this trajectory. Well done, my youth ambassadors, and may God bless every single one of you," she said.

Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation's Poor Relief Committee, Councillor Keisha Lewis, also applauded the initiative, describing it as a shining example of youth excellence.

"Poor relief is everybody's business. Taking care of the poor is everybody's business. Looking out for the less-fortunate is everybody's business," she said.

Councillor Lewis encouraged the young people to continue partnering with the municipality in identifying and assisting vulnerable individuals throughout the parish.

Matron at the infirmary, Moesha Jones, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation, while homeless coordinator, Camille Hudson, said she was impressed by the unity and selflessness displayed by the youth ambassadors.

"I saw young people wanting to give of themselves without reservation," Hudson said.

She credited the SDC and its staff for nurturing a culture of service among the participants and urged the ambassadors to extend their outreach to children's homes and other vulnerable groups across St Catherine. Their actions, she noted, can inspire others to embrace a spirit of generosity and independence.

Caption: President of the Greater St Catherine Youth Ambassadors, Jerome Hayles (second right), presents care items to matron of the St Catherine Infirmary and Care Centre in Spanish Town, Moesha Jones (second left), during a handover of essential care items to the Spanish Town facility, on June 12. Others pictured (from left) are homeless coordinator at the Centre, Dr Camille Hudson, and St Catherine parish manager for the Social Development Commission (SDC), Shana-Lee Archibald. Contributed