Portland’s crown jewel - Parish celebrates Christina Williams' Festival Queen win

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Portland:

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Christina Williams of the Rio Grande Valley in Portland, who captured the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026 crown on Saturday night at Independence Village, National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Williams, a 28-year-old attorney, secured the prestigious title after staving off a strong challenge from Dr Melissa Flinch of Manchester, who was named first runner-up, and Danielle Cox of Kingston & St Andrew, who earned the second runner-up position.

The event, organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) under the theme ‘Jamaica Woman – Beauty Without Boundaries’, saw the Portland representative also capturing four sectional prizes.

Anna Kay Rodgers, acting parish manager of the JCDC Portland Chapter, extended congratulations to Williams on her achievement.

“Christina’s journey to the national crown is one marked by resilience, discipline, and unwavering commitment,” said Rodgers.

“From submitting her application to the Festival Queen Competition, to earning the title of Miss Portland Festival Queen 2026, and now being crowned Jamaica’s Festival Queen, she has exemplified the values of excellence, perseverance, and service. This remarkable accomplishment is the culmination of months of dedication and sacrifice by many.

“Our parish staff worked tirelessly, often sacrificing weekends to facilitate training sessions and ensure every aspect of Christina’s preparation was of the highest standard. Christina herself demonstrated extraordinary commitment, travelling between Kingston and Portland for training, official engagements, and other competition activities. Equally deserving of recognition are the trainers, resource personnel, mentors, and other contributors who generously gave of their time, expertise, and encouragement throughout her journey,” she added.

Williams is a past student of Titchfield High School and has participated in several humanitarian initiatives, including post-Hurricane Beryl and post-Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts involving local and foreign agencies, as well as thousands of young volunteers assisting students affected by the natural disasters and in need of support to return to school.

‘Too bright to lose’

Among those celebrating the Portland native’s success is Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson, who told The Gleaner via telephone that he had every confidence in Williams’ ability to win, describing her as knowledgeable and intelligent.

“I knew she was going to win. As a matter of fact, I told just about everybody that she was too bright to lose,” said Thompson.

“I expected no other result than a win for her. She has done our parish proud. I will be joining the celebrations and, whatsoever is asked of me, I will do my best to contribute. This is a special moment for me and every well-thinking Portlander. It has been a long wait, but we have finally succeeded,” he added.

For businessman Paul ‘Bigga’ Young, who reportedly stayed up all night Saturday into Sunday morning to witness the outcome of the competition, the effort was worthwhile, as the result was exactly what he expected.

“Portland buss again. It took us 27 years to get a national Festival Queen winner, but it was worth the wait. She is very bright and intelligent, and that is always expected from a Portlander. When di celebration starts, mi a join di line fus. And when we celebrate, we do so in style,” he concluded.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com