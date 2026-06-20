Tufton promises better healthcare around the corner for Jamaicans on north coast  

WESTERN BUREAU:

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaicans living along the island’s north coast will soon begin to benefit from significantly improved healthcare services as restoration work on Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) nears completion and the new Western Child and Adolescent Hospital is almost ready to open.

According to Tufton, who was speaking at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, St James, this week, the developments will transform healthcare delivery in western Jamaica by providing modern facilities, expanded capacity and specialised services for children and adolescents.

"We are embarking on the largest expansion of health infrastructure since Independence. If you take this parish of St James, in another six months, between Western Child and Adolescent and Cornwall Regional, we expect both to be open," he said.

Tufton’s comments came just days after the family of 62-year-old Michael Neita, who recently died at CRH, went public with allegations that he died due to a lack of attention from medical personnel after being seated on a plastic chair for three days without receiving the medical care he needed. Neita’s case is similar to several others that have reportedly occurred at the hospital in recent times.

The minister's remarks also came against the backdrop of concerns raised by overseas Jamaicans about the availability of quality healthcare should they decide to relocate to Jamaica.

Tufton said the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital and CRH would provide expanded services, more beds, additional medical personnel and improved emergency care.

“We're going to have almost 800 beds. We're going to have an A&E department that is four times larger than what it is now, more doctors, more nurses, more operating theatres," he said.

Tufton said the enhanced facilities will benefit residents across a broad section of the island, from St Ann through to western Jamaica.

“People who want to return to live along this coastline from Ocho Rios through to Hanover, if there's a need for hospital services, you not only have the private ones, but you also will have the new and improved Cornwall Regional and Western Child and Adolescent Hospital, which will have more staff and more space and more equipment," he said.

Tufton noted that while the Government continues to welcome support from the Jamaican Diaspora through donations, expertise and partnerships, it is also investing heavily in creating a healthcare system capable of meeting growing demand.

The expanded CRH is expected to strengthen specialist and emergency services in western Jamaica, while the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital will provide dedicated care for children and adolescents, reducing pressure on existing facilities and improving access to treatment for young patients.

The developments are expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the region and provide greater confidence for returning residents, investors and retirees seeking reliable medical services in Jamaica.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com