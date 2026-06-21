Jamaica reaffirms global reparations commitment

Jamaica has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the global reparations movement, pledging to work in partnership with CARICOM, Ghana and other African nations, and African-descended communities globally to advance the cause of reparatory justice.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, representing Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, at the recent Reparations Conference in Ghana, assured that Jamaica remains committed to shaping a united and strategic approach to addressing the enduring legacy of slavery and colonialism.

She noted that the Prime Minister had accepted an invitation to serve on the High-Level Global Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice, underscoring Jamaica’s continued leadership in the international reparations movement.

The Minister underscored the significance of the conference, describing it as part of a broader journey of reconnection between Africa and its diaspora.

Grange commended Ghana for its leadership in achieving international recognition of the transatlantic slave trade and chattel slavery as crimes against humanity, through a landmark United Nations (UN) Resolution.

“We hail the bold and visionary leadership that, together with the support of 123 countries, carried this landmark Resolution into the hallowed halls of the United Nations,” she stated.

Addressing the historical impact of slavery and colonialism, the Minister stressed that reparatory justice must go beyond financial compensation to include measures that restore dignity, truth, and equity.

“Our experiences differ. But our purpose is shared… to pursue reparatory justice… recognising differentiated circumstances and needs,” she said.

Additionally, Grange affirmed Jamaica’s support for a comprehensive, multidimensional approach to reparatory justice – encompassing truth, formal apology, restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, cessation of ongoing harm, guarantees of non-repetition, and reconciliation.

The Minister underscored the importance of recognising the contributions of African peoples and their descendants to global development and civilisation.

She further called for the return of cultural property and the establishment of new frameworks to promote equality and prosperity.

Grange also pledged the nation’s support, expertise, and advocacy as global efforts to advance reparatory justice continue.

“We offer our solidarity as well as our intellectual capital, our experience, our scholarship, and our advocacy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Grange expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Ghana for their long-standing solidarity with Jamaica, including the support extended in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“That gesture underscored the strong bond between our nations and the living reality that the Black Star continues to shine as Africa and Africans everywhere unite in solidarity and shared purpose,” she remarked.

- JIS News

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