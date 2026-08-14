JCA says two tonnes of cocaine, plus ganja seized at KFTL

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) said last week’s seizure of drugs at the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) was its largest drug seizure since the start of the year. More than two tonnes of cocaine and 256 pounds of ganja were intercepted in operations conducted between August 5 and 7.

The seizures, carried out in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division and Specialised Operations Branch, involved approximately 1,813 parcels of cocaine in containers destined for Spain and Florida.

The cocaine has an estimated local street value of J$1.2 billion. Based on the intended destinations, its international market value was estimated at €116 million, or about J$21 billion, and US$3.5 million, equivalent to approximately J$562.4 million. The ganja was destined for Florida.

The major interceptions come as the United States steps up regional cooperation against drug-trafficking organisations and narco-terrorism across the Caribbean.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition Forum in Panama on August 12, praised Jamaica’s support for US counter-drug operations and its cooperation in a new military partnership targeting narco-terrorists operating through the region.

“I want to thank Jamaica for working with the Department of War to create a new military partnership to cripple narco-terrorists that transit through the Caribbean,” Hegseth said, describing the partnership as one that would change the Caribbean’s security environment.

Hegseth made the remarks following a meeting with Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Dr Horace Chang. He also urged Jamaica to continue its progress in countering narco-terrorism.

The JCA said the latest seizures demonstrate the impact of enhanced scanning technology, intelligence-led operations, canine teams and stronger collaboration with local and international law-enforcement agencies.

Since January, the agency has recorded 748 seizures, including 56 cocaine seizures totalling 2,281.85 kilograms, 140 ganja seizures amounting to 220 kilograms, and 64 seizures involving munitions, including 52 firearms and 6,081 rounds of ammunition.

The agency said the interceptions are disrupting criminal networks seeking to exploit Jamaica’s borders while reinforcing its commitment to protecting legitimate trade and travel.

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