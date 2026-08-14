Petrojam worker faces charges in alleged ammo-selling ring

An employee of the state-owned oil refinery Petrojam has been arrested and charged by the police arising from allegations that he was part of a ring that illegally sold bullets and gun parts for high-calibre rifles, law- enforcement sources have disclosed.

Vashel Witter, 52, a line engineer based at Petrojam’s Montego Bay terminal, was apprehended in the Freeport area on August 6 during a sting operation in which the police allegedly found more than 200 rounds of ammunition for AK-47 rifles inside his vehicle, sources told The Gleaner.

He was subsequently charged with unauthorised possession of and stockpiling ammunition, his attorney, Donnovan Collins, confirmed.

Earlier this week, according to sources, cops obtained a warrant to search Witter’s locker at the Petrojam terminal, where they allegedly found a pistol, more than 100 additional bullets for AK-47 and M-16 rifles, and parts for both guns.

Witter was slated to be interviewed by detectives yesterday in connection with the cache allegedly found in the locker, and additional charges were pending, Collins told The Gleaner.

However, the attorney took issue with the search of the locker, saying that based on his instructions, Witter was not present when it was conducted.

“We don’t know about anything they found. He has no knowledge of what, if anything, was found. He maintains his innocence,” he said.

A statement released by the police on Thursday did not make reference to Witter but said that an operation conducted on the compound of the Petrojam terminal resulted in the seizure of a gun, 101 rounds of ammunition, and almost US$1,800.

Suppressors, tactical gear, and other firearm paraphernalia were also among the items allegedly seized, according to the statement.

The police said Tuesday’s operation, which was supported by a search warrant, was carried out by members of the National Strategic Anti-Gang Division of the Specialised Investigation Branch.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com