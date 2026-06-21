Three shot, two fatally, including 17-y-o, in Naggo Head in Portmore

The Major Crime Investigation Division is probing the shooting of three people, two fatally, in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old delivery man Michael Elliot, otherwise called 'Bobbly Slammer' or 'Bull', of Clifton District, St Catherine, and 17-year-old Kenrick Ebanks, otherwise called 'Wealthy Stunts', of Naggo Head.

A 27-year-old woman was also shot and injured in the incident.

The police report that about 4:30 a.m. Ebanks and Elliot were at a house along White Lane in Naggo Head when men armed with high-powered rifles forcibly entered the dwelling and shot them, who were in different sections of the dwelling, in their heads and upper bodies.

The hoodlums then proceeded to another section of the house, where the woman was also shot in her upper body.

All three were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Ebanks and Elliot were pronounced dead and the woman was admitted for treatment of her injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

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