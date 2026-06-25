Buchanan wants parliamentary scrutiny of TCN agreement - Opposition spokesman urges stronger human rights protections

Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Human Rights, Isat Buchanan has called for greater parliamentary scrutiny of the Government's third-country nationals (TCN) agreement with the United States (US) and renewed attention to human rights protections in Jamaica.

Making his contribution to the 2026-2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, Buchanan rejected suggestions that Jamaica does not face significant human rights challenges, pointing to concerns surrounding access to justice, conditions of detention, police accountability and constitutional protections.

"A mature democracy does not deny problems. It confronts them honestly and works to solve them," Buchanan said.

He also raised concerns about the recently signed TCN arrangement, under

which Jamaica could receive non-Jamaican nationals being removed from the US while they

transit to other destinations.

While acknowledging the Government’s assurances regarding security screening and safeguards, Buchanan argued that important questions remain unanswered and deserve full parliamentary examination.

"This is a significant policy decision with implications for human rights, immigration policy, asylum procedures and constitutional protections. It should not be settled by memorandum alone," he said.

Buchanan noted that Jamaica's asylum and refugee framework remains underdeveloped and questioned whether existing systems are adequately prepared to manage the responsibilities that may arise under the arrangement.

He referenced the recent arrival of Haitian nationals in Portland as evidence that Jamaica must strengthen its approach to migration, refugee protection and due process.

Buchanan called for the Government to bring the agreement and its operational

guidelines before Parliament for detailed review and public accountability.

"On matters involving liberty, human rights and constitutional rights, transparency and scrutiny are not obstacles. They are obligations," Buchanan said.