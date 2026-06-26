$390 million allocated for road repairs in Northern Trelawny under SPARK programme

Some $390 million is to be spent to undertake rehabilitation work on three roadways in northern Trelawny under the Government’s Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

National Works Agency Communications Manager for the Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told The Gleaner that the roads selected for improvement are the 3.3-kilometre Wakefield to Friendship roadway, 460 metres of the Samuel Prospect main road, and 760 metres of the Church Street to Gravel Hill roadway.

She said the scope of work for the Samuel Prospect and Church Street to Gravel Hill roads will include the construction of drains and gutters, as well as asphalt resurfacing.

"The Wakefield to Friendship scope of work will include the widening of sections of the roadway and the construction of sidewalks in the vicinity of Wakefield Primary School," Ricketts added.

Councillor for the Wakefield Division, Jonathan Bartley, welcomed the announcement, noting that residents have long been calling for improvements to the deteriorating roadway.

"The roadway has been in poor condition for years. I speak on behalf of the people who use the roadway. It gives us a sense of happiness, and we are all grateful," Bartley said.

The SPARK Programme is aimed at improving Jamaica's road infrastructure through the rehabilitation and upgrading of road networks across the island.

- Leon Jackson

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