Jamaicans urged to exercise extreme caution in responding to online employment opportunities

Jamaicans are being urged to exercise great caution when responding to online employment opportunities, as criminals increasingly use social media and other digital platforms to recruit victims of human trafficking.

The warning came during a recent World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Town Hall Forum, held at Emancipation Park in St Andrew, under the theme ‘Trapped Behind the Scam: Exposing and Disrupting Human Trafficking’.

The forum brought together representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Ministry of National Security and Peace, and Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), who provided guidance on identifying deceptive recruitment practices and protecting vulnerable persons.

Director of the Child Labour Unit in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Tameisha Udosen, said the theme is particularly relevant as Jamaicans increasingly use digital platforms to seek employment and financial opportunities.

She noted that while many persons legitimately seek local and overseas employment to improve their lives and support their families, traffickers are exploiting these aspirations by using online platforms and social media to lure unsuspecting jobseekers.

“Human trafficking is frequently associated with persons moving across borders, but it sometimes can begin with a fraudulent job advertisement. It can begin with a fake recruiter. It can begin with that employment opportunity that just seems too good to be true,” she said.

Udosen encouraged members of the public to verify employment opportunities before providing personal information, paying money or making arrangements to travel. She explained that the ministry is guided by the Employment Agencies Regulation Act, which provides a framework for regulating private employment agencies operating in Jamaica.

Under the legislation, employment agencies must be licensed by the ministry and operate from a physical business location. The licence must also be prominently displayed at the agency's premises.

“These requirements are not just administrative formalities but they are important safeguards that help to ensure accountability, ensure transparency and also public confidence,” Udosen said.

She pointed out that the ministry maintains a list of licensed employment agencies on its website and urged members of the public to check the list before engaging the services of an agency.

Udosen also cautioned that persons should not assume that an employment advertisement is legitimate, simply because it appears in a newspaper or on a popular online platform. She said unauthorised advertisements can create a false sense of legitimacy and may be used to facilitate fraudulent recruitment.

SERIOUS CRIME

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Troy Daure of the JCF's Special Investigations Branch, said human trafficking is a serious crime that preys on the vulnerabilities of individuals seeking better opportunities. He noted that fake job advertisements are among the methods used by traffickers to identify and recruit potential victims.

DSP Daure disclosed that in one recent case, an underage victim was recruited through a popular social media platform. The victim subsequently recruited friends, believing they would be promoting a nightclub. The young persons were eventually forced to dance for the establishment before they were rescued. He said the case demonstrates how quickly an apparently innocent online interaction can develop into a trafficking situation.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor children's online activities and to report suspected cases of abuse or exploitation. He also encouraged members of the public to be alert to possible signs of trafficking, including persons who appear fearful or anxious, seem to be under the control of another individual, or have someone constantly speaking on their behalf.

Senior Policy Director, Cyber Intelligence and Incident Response at the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Trezawnah Gordon, said the increasing use of technology has expanded the reach of criminals. She explained that cybercrime and human trafficking can intersect, with criminals using digital platforms to identify potential victims, establish relationships and manipulate them.

“Criminals are not staying in one lane,” she said, noting that technology has enabled criminals to use digital tools to enhance traditional forms of criminality. Gordon urged Jamaicans to be careful about the information they share online, including their location, workplace, home, vehicle and daily routines.

She said such information can be used by criminals to construct a narrative that creates a false sense of familiarity and trust. Gordon also cautioned against accepting random friend requests or communicating extensively with unknown persons online.

PRACTISE PROPER ‘NETIQUETTE’

Meanwhile, DSP Kemar Smith of the JCF Communications, Forensics and Cybercrime Division said criminals do not necessarily require sophisticated hacking skills to obtain personal information. He explained that criminals often use social engineering techniques to persuade persons to voluntarily disclose information that can later be exploited.

He gave the example of seemingly harmless questions about a person's childhood school or pet, which could provide answers to security questions used to reset online passwords. DSP Smith said persons should practise proper “netiquette” by conducting themselves online in a manner consistent with how they would behave in the physical world.

Director of Security Operations at PICA, Rory Welsh, said human trafficking represents a modern form of slavery and stressed the importance of recognising the seriousness of the crime. He noted that Jamaica has taken several steps to strengthen its response to trafficking, including the establishment of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons and amendments to the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Suppression and Punishment) Act.

The panellists emphasised that combatting human trafficking requires a coordinated national response involving law enforcement, government agencies, communities, families and individuals. They urged persons who encounter suspicious recruitment activities or believe someone may be a victim of trafficking to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

The experts stressed that vigilance, verification and timely reporting remain critical tools in preventing Jamaicans from becoming victims of technology-facilitated human trafficking.

- JIS

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.