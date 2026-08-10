Buyers from 22 countries already registered for JAPEX 2026

Buyers from more than 22 countries have already registered for next month's Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), as the island prepares to host its first major tourism trade event since Hurricane Melissa.

JAPEX Planning Committee Chair Nicola Madden-Greig disclosed earlier today that 61 supplier companies, represented by 72 delegates, have also registered, with the numbers expected to increase ahead of the September event.

"Registration is still open and we expect these numbers to grow," Madden-Greig said during the official launch of JAPEX 2026 at the Jamaica Tourist Board offices in Kingston.

Buyer delegations have so far registered from the United States, Canada, Poland, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Peru, United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Turkey, Austria, Chile, Egypt, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

JAPEX, Jamaica's premier tourism trade show, will be staged at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St Ann, from September 14-18, returning to the resort town after an absence of more than a decade. It will be held under the theme 'Jamaica Re-imagined!'.

Several of Jamaica's major hotel groups and properties are among the suppliers already registered, including Bahia Principe, Moon Palace, Couples, Sandals, Grand Palladium, Half Moon, S Hotels Jamaica, Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, MGM Muthu, RIU Hotels & Resorts, and Royalton Hotels & Resorts. Felicitas Limited is also registered.

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, O'Brian Heron, said close to 200 Jamaican suppliers are expected to connect with wholesalers, tour operators, travel agents and other tourism industry decision-makers during the B2B event.

He described this year's international buyer mix as particularly encouraging, pointing to representation from Latin America, Europe, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Nordic markets.

"This gives us the opportunity to deepen relationships in our established markets while opening doors in markets with strong potential," Heron said.

"In today's competitive environment, that balance is critical. We must protect the business we have while confidently pursuing the business we want."

JAPEX was established in 1990 and serves as a business-to-business marketplace connecting Jamaican tourism suppliers with international companies that sell the destination.

Madden-Greig said Tuesday, September 15, will be the principal business day, with scheduled appointments between buyers and suppliers running from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.

The trade show floor will also take on a new look this year, with organisers moving to an open-plan format aimed at providing greater networking opportunities and easier movement between exhibitors and buyers.

"The best JAPEX conversations are not sales pitches. They are exchanges of information that reveal what travellers want, where markets are moving and where new opportunities may exist," Madden-Greig said.

- Janet Silvera

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