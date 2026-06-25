PSOJ, Church urge Wheatley exit 

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC) have both weighed in on the Integrity Commission’s recommendations concerning Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr Andrew Wheatley.

The two groups have however come away with differing positions on whether Wheatley should step aside until the investigation is completed or resign.

The PSOJ, in a statement last night said it had noted “with concern” the developments arising from the Integrity Commission’s investigations and recommendations, while stressing that Jamaica’s governance framework depends on transparency, accountability and strong institutions.

The organisation said it has consistently advocated for “the highest standards of governance, transparency, accountability, and integrity in both the public and private sectors,” adding that these principles are essential to maintaining public trust and supporting investment and economic growth.

“Allegations of this nature are understandably of significant public interest and underscore the importance of strong institutions and effective oversight mechanisms,” the PSOJ said, while reaffirming respect for the Integrity Commission and the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

However, the organisation said that given the seriousness of the allegations and the responsibilities attached to Cabinet office, Wheatley and Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness should give “serious consideration” to the minister stepping aside until the matter is fully resolved.

“Such a step, if taken, would serve to preserve public confidence, protect the integrity of the office, and reinforce the strength of Jamaica’s governance framework,” the PSOJ said, while noting that Jamaica’s progress in strengthening governance must continue to be safeguarded through consistent adherence to accountability and the rule of law.

The Integrity Commission has recommended that Wheatley be charged with four offences, including illicit enrichment, following an investigation that reportedly found assets disproportionate to his lawful earnings by more than $164 million. The Director of Corruption Prosecution has also recommended charges relating to knowingly making false statements in statutory declarations and failing to provide requested information. The matter has additionally raised tax compliance concerns linked to a former medical business and has been referred to the Tax Administration Jamaica.

While the PSOJ focused on institutional confidence and governance principles, the JUGC adopted a more direct stance, calling for the prime minister to remove or require Wheatley to step aside from Cabinet pending the outcome of proceedings.

In a statement signed by Chairman Bishop Dr Roy Notice and Advocacy Representative Bishop Alvin Bailey, the church group said the allegations raised “serious concerns about accountability, transparency and the standards expected of holders of public office,” arguing that public office “is a sacred trust”.

“From both a constitutional and biblical perspective, those entrusted with authority are called to exercise that authority with integrity, transparency and accountability. These are not merely legal obligations; they are moral responsibilities that sustain public confidence and strengthen democratic governance,” the JUGC said.

The organisation argued that Wheatley stepping aside would not amount to an admission of guilt but would instead protect the integrity of Cabinet and public trust in government. It further warned that failure to act decisively risked sending “a dangerous message” that public officials are not held to the same standards as citizens.

The church group also raised questions about what it described as an inconsistency between a public statement made by the prime minister in 2023 and findings contained in the Integrity Commission’s report, particularly regarding when Wheatley was notified of an investigation into alleged illicit enrichment. The JUGC said Jamaicans were “entitled to the truth” and called for a full explanation.

“The apparent inconsistency between the prime minister's statement and the Integrity Commission's findings requires a full and credible explanation,” the statement said. “Jamaicans are entitled to the truth.”

The JUGC said the matter extends beyond one minister and represents a broader test of national integrity and standards in public life, urging leaders to act with “courage, wisdom and moral clarity.”

Wheatley has previously denied wrongdoing, describing the Integrity Commission’s findings as “patently false, grossly misleading and inaccurate,” and has said he intends to vigorously contest any charges in court. He has also argued that investigators failed to account for legitimate financial sources, including rental income and loan repayments.