BUSTED - Five Jamaicans charged in big US sweepstakes fraud scheme

Five Jamaicans are among six people indicted in the United States (US) over an alleged multimillion-dollar sweepstakes fraud scheme that prosecutors say primarily targeted elderly Americans across the country.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, the accused are Andre-Jon Gayle, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Aaliyah Mayne, 25, of Dania, Florida; Onaje Chevers, 29, of Dania, Florida; Matthew Hutchinson, 24, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and Courtney Reynolds, 31, of Miami, Florida. All five are Jamaican citizens.

The sixth accused, Roshaun Thompson, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, is a US citizen.

Federal prosecutors allege that, in 2022, the group operated a fraudulent Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes scheme that defrauded primarily elderly victims of millions of dollars.

Investigators say the defendants and others purchased lists containing the names of elderly individuals across the US, including Connecticut, and falsely informed them they had won millions of dollars in a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Victims were allegedly told they first had to pay taxes or processing fees before claiming their prizes and were instructed to send cash, cheques and money orders to members of the conspiracy.

The indictment also alleges that some victims were manipulated into participating in a so-called "sponsor programme", where they unknowingly forwarded money to other victims and members of the fraud ring after being falsely told the funds came from previous sweepstakes winners.

Authorities further claim that victims surrendered driver's licences, banking details and other personal information that were used to make unauthorised purchases.

Prosecutors also allege that Social Security benefits belonging to victims were diverted into Green Dot accounts controlled by members of the scheme.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned the indictment on June 2, charging all six defendants with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of mail, four counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Mayne, Chevers and Reynolds were arrested on June 4, Thompson on June 5, Hutchinson on June 9 and Gayle on June 10.

Gayle, Hutchinson, Reynolds and Thompson appeared before a federal court in Bridgeport on Friday, where they pleaded not guilty and were released on US$250,000 bonds. Mayne and Chevers remain in custody.

"As alleged, this was an organised sweepstakes scam that ruthlessly preyed upon the vulnerability of our elderly citizens to defraud them out of millions of dollars," said US Attorney David X. Sullivan.

He also cautioned the public that legitimate sweepstakes winners are never required to pay upfront fees or taxes to receive prizes.

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division and the US Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies.

The US Attorney's Office in the meantime is emphasising that the indictment contains allegations only and that all six defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com