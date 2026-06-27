CARE Fund to target mental health and other social issues 

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr Kimorley Humphrey, the principal director of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Community Action for Rewarding Engagement (CARE) Fund, wants community organisations to seize a new opportunity to secure government funding for projects tackling some of Jamaica's most pressing health and social challenges.

Humphrey said the initiative was developed to transform community-based ideas into action by financing programmes that promote healthier lifestyles, strengthen families and address the social factors that influence health.

Addressing stakeholders during a CARE Fund orientation session, Humphrey highlighted a range of priority areas that stand to benefit from funding, including mental health support, period poverty, social media addiction among children and adolescents, substance abuse prevention, healthy ageing, obesity reduction, and training for caregivers of the elderly and persons living with disabilities.

"The CARE Fund is an initiative conceptualised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and what it seeks to do is bridge that gap between national health policy and the community," he said.

Humphrey further explained that the fund seeks to empower grassroots organisations to implement projects that can directly improve the well-being of residents while supporting the ministry's broader preventive healthcare agenda.

Among the areas identified as requiring urgent intervention is period poverty, which Humphrey described as a growing concern affecting young girls across the island.

"The statistics have shown that 44 per cent of our adolescent or young girls suffer from period poverty," he said, noting that many struggle to access basic menstrual hygiene products.

Mental health was also highlighted as a major area of concern, with communities being encouraged to develop programmes that equip residents to identify and respond appropriately to mental health challenges.

Humphrey said proposals aimed at educating communities about mental illness, reducing stigma and strengthening support systems would be eligible for consideration.

The fund is also seeking innovative projects to combat the growing impact of social media on children's health and development, an issue increasingly affecting young people nationwide.

Organisations promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles through exercise programmes, wellness initiatives and obesity-reduction campaigns are likewise being encouraged to submit proposals.

Special attention is also being given to Jamaica's ageing population, with Humphrey identifying loneliness and social isolation as often-overlooked threats to seniors' health.

"Loneliness can drive you to your grave. It's one of those common social determinants that we don't pay attention to," he warned.

Projects supporting older adults, training caregivers and improving services for persons living with disabilities are among the areas expected to align strongly with the fund's objectives.

Humphrey also emphasised that approved projects will be financed through a performance-based system designed to ensure accountability and measurable outcomes.

Under the arrangement, organisations will receive funding in stages after demonstrating that agreed targets and milestones have been achieved.

"The fund emphasises transparency, accountability, and there is an entire accountability framework surrounding the fund," he said.

Encouraging groups to begin developing proposals, Humphrey said many organisations already possess ideas capable of making a meaningful difference within their communities.

"So, it's time to dust off all those proposals and get them ready, because the CARE Fund is ready to support you," he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com