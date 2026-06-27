Dream Weekend expects up to 30,000 visitors to Montego Bay

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite reduced hotel capacity following Hurricane Melissa, Dream Entertainment expects up to 30,000 visitors to descend on Montego Bay for this year's Dream Weekend, betting that the city's growing network of villas, guesthouses and short-term rentals will comfortably absorb them.

The confidence is shared by the Montego Bay Convention Centre, which will host three of the festival's signature events in what executive director Mureen James describes as one of the facility's most significant entertainment partnerships to date.

James said the collaboration reflects Montego Bay's growing reputation as a destination capable of hosting large-scale entertainment events while expanding beyond its traditional role as a venue for conferences, meetings and weddings.

"Hosting three signature Dream Weekend events represents one of the most significant entertainment partnerships for the Centre," James told The Gleaner.

She said the partnership reinforces Montego Bay's evolution as a year-round destination for business events, leisure tourism and world-class entertainment, while generating business for hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and other tourism stakeholders.

For Dream Entertainment group managing director Scott Dunn, concerns that reduced hotel capacity would limit the festival's success have proven unfounded.

"Numbers don't lie," Dunn said. "Montego Bay still has the most room stock on the island."

While acknowledging that several hotels remain closed following Hurricane Melissa, Dunn said Montego Bay's diverse accommodation offerings have made the difference.

Unlike destinations that rely primarily on hotels, he said Montego Bay boasts an extensive inventory of luxury villas, guesthouses and Airbnb-style properties that appeal to Dream Weekend's predominantly international audience.

"Our demographic is more than 80 per cent women," Dunn said. "When six women travel together, they don't necessarily want hotel rooms. They want a villa or a three-bedroom Airbnb, and Montego Bay is perfect for that."

Dream Entertainment has partnered with hotels including Deja Resort, Half Moon and RIU properties while also working with operators of villas and short-term rentals.

Dunn said much of the accommodation reserved for the festival has already been sold.

The five-day festival will feature eight events across Montego Bay and Rose Hall, including three at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, two at Aqueduct, one at The Palms, one at Tropical Bliss and one at Pier One.

Dunn said the event is expected to generate approximately 56,000 ticket entries, representing between 20,000 and 30,000 individual patrons, most travelling from overseas.

Unlike many festival promoters, he acknowledged that the larger figure represents repeat attendance across multiple events rather than individual visitors.

Producing Dream Weekend will cost approximately $400 million, with sponsorship accounting for only about 12 per cent of the overall budget.

"We intend to make money, but events are a high-risk business," said Dunn, who believes the festival's economic impact extends well beyond ticket sales.

Hotels, villa owners, Airbnb operators, restaurants, supermarkets, transportation providers, entertainers, caterers and small businesses are all expected to benefit from the influx of visitors over the five-day period.

"We're not just bringing Kingston to Montego Bay," Dunn said. "We want the authentic Montego Bay experience."

He said Dream Entertainment has deliberately partnered with Montego Bay-based businesses, entertainers, promoters and suppliers while increasing local recruitment as the festival establishes a longer-term presence in western Jamaica.

Regarding the Montego Bay Convention Centre, James said it was designed as a multi-purpose venue and that hosting events on Dream Weekend's scale demonstrates its flexibility while supporting Jamaica's growing creative economy.

"As the Montego Bay Convention Centre continues to expand its portfolio of world-class events, partnerships such as this reaffirm our role as a catalyst for tourism, entertainment, business and economic growth," she said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com