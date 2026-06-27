Green urges graduates to prepare for Black River boom

As Black River prepares for major redevelopment, graduates of Black River High School have been encouraged to ready themselves for the opportunities ahead.

Speaking at Wednesday’s graduation, Agriculture Minister and Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, Floyd Green, told the 168 students that finishing school was a notable milestone, but their future choices would determine whether they could seize what lies ahead.

He pointed to plans for a new urban centre in Black River as heralding one of the most significant periods of growth in generations.

“We will need project managers. We will need people to work in construction. We will need entrepreneurs to establish new businesses. There are a number of areas in which we will need your talent. As such, align your next steps and what you do after this point with the opportunities that will emerge in Black River so you can take advantage of them,” Green urged.

He advised graduates to think strategically about further education, skills training and entrepreneurship, arguing that preparation now would position them to benefit from new jobs and businesses tied to the town’s development.

Green also praised the cohort’s resilience, calling them among the strongest to pass through the school.

“You are graduating under circumstances that many before you never had to face. You navigated the disruption caused by COVID-19. You endured Hurricane Beryl and, more recently, Hurricane Melissa. Yet despite every challenge placed before you, you remained focused and made it to this day. That speaks to your resilience, determination and character.”

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to rebuilding the school after damage caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Ministry of Education has allocated roughly $300 million to rehabilitate affected institutions, aiming to deliver more resilient facilities.

At Black River High, works include refurbishment of the auditorium – with air conditioning and solar power – classroom upgrades, structural reinforcement to withstand severe weather, construction of a new guardhouse and other improvements across the compound. Green said the investment reflects a broader effort not just to rebuild, but to build back better.

He congratulated the graduates, along with their families and teachers, encouraging them to remain ambitious and to pursue careers and businesses within St Elizabeth.

“Your future is bright and your community is changing. Prepare yourselves now so that when opportunity comes, you are ready to lead, to build and to succeed.”

Caption: Agriculture Minister and Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, Floyd Green, presents an award to a Black River High student at the school’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday. Contributed