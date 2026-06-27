Community influencers urged to join fight against synthetic drugs

WESTERN BUREAU:

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton wants parents, schools, and community leaders to join in the ongoing fight against the use and distribution of synthetic and recreational drugs, describing it as a major health and social risk.

Tufton, who was addressing a press briefing at the Western Regional Health Authority’s (WRHA) office in Montego Bay yesterday, where the 2026 edition of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was celebrated.

“This is not a problem affecting only us. Synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances are becoming a rapidly growing concern, and a regional assessment has identified increasing use of ecstasy, methamphetamine, ketamine, synthetic cannabinoids, and other emerging substances among young people and within nightlife settings,” said Tufton.

“The Government and its respective agencies cannot do this alone, so we therefore have to see communities as a big part of this. We are certainly using the opportunity to urge adults, parents, caregivers, and influencers in the community to speak to their children about these substances and discourage them from experimentation,” added Tufton.

He referenced a highly publicised incident in 2023 where 70 students at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann had to be taken for medical attention after consuming cannabis-infused sweets that were reportedly sold to them by a vendor at the school’s gate.

“I left Cabinet that day and went to St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where they had about 30 or so of those youngsters, and some had to be admitted, and some were treated and released. When you looked at those cases and saw how out of it they were, it was coming from a sweets bag that was spiked,” Tufton said.

“I am not yet convinced that the vendor knew what they were selling, so in a sense the knowledge has to be shared right across the board, but it shows why our role is important.”

In 2022, reports surfaced that Jamaican teenagers were dabbling in dangerous drugs such as Molly and engaging in the practice of vaping.

“They were also said to be using edibles such as Rummy Bears, or fruit gummy bears - candies soaked in rum overnight or longer and frozen.

During Thursday’s briefing, it was disclosed that Jamaica Customs recorded the detection of 13 cases of synthetic drugs and seized more than 34,000 ecstasy tablets between 2024 and June 2026. On a global scale, over 1,200 new psychosomatic substances have been identified across the world.

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) has an early warning system for classification of emerging substances or substance use trends, based on perceived severity. Level 4, the lowest risk, is triggered by reports of an emerging substance gaining popularity locally, regionally, or internationally, while Level 1, the highest risk, is triggered by multiple emergency room admissions due to exposure to a new psychoactive substance or large-scale seizure with public security implications.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com