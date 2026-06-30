JMMB officially opens new branch in May Pen

The JMMB Group recently hosted a client mixer and official branch opening at its newly relocated May Pen Financial Life Goals Centre.

Dubbed ‘Celebrating New Spaces, Strengthening Connections’, the event marked both a warm opportunity to reconnect with clients and the formal acknowledgement of the branch’s relocation to its modern, expanded facility at Millennium Mall earlier this year.

Welcoming the guests, Lorraine Dunn, branch manager, JMMB May Pen, expressed appreciation for the strong relationships cultivated over the years and the collective effort behind the branch’s growth. “This evening is as much about celebrating this new space as it is about celebrating you and the relationships we have built together. I also want to acknowledge our dedicated team, whose passion and commitment continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients every day,” she shared.

Reflecting on the branch’s longstanding presence in the parish, Jerome Smalling, CEO, JMMB Bank, noted, “For over two decades, the JMMB May Pen branch has proudly served the people of Clarendon, supporting individuals and businesses as they pursue their financial goals. This new space represents a continuation of that legacy and our commitment to serving this community even better.”

Also addressing the occasion, Alwayne Cousins, country chief client partnership officer, underscored the vital role clients play in JMMB’s success. “We are grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership,” he said.

The relocated branch, which has been operational since January of this year, offers a larger, more modern environment and expanded suite of services including banking, investments, insurance brokerage and financial planning, all designed to provide clients with greater convenience and holistic financial support.

According to JMMB, “The evening stood as a celebration of progress and partnership, reinforcing JMMB’s mission of walking alongside its clients as they work towards achieving their life goals.”

