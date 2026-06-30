JN Foundation opens applications for 2026 PEP scholarships and grants

The JN Foundation is inviting students and their guardians to apply for its 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarships and Grants Programme, which will provide financial support to high-achieving students transitioning to secondary school.

Students who attained a placement score of 320 or higher in this year’s Grade 6 PEP examinations are eligible to apply for one of 17 five-year scholarships or 10 one-time grants aimed at easing the cost of secondary education.

Under the programme, 14 students will receive the JN Foundation PEP Parish Scholarship, while three students will be awarded the JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarship. An additional 10 students will benefit from one-time educational grants sponsored by JN Money Services.

The programme will also provide 20 scholarships to children of employees across The Jamaica National Group.

Sydoney Preddie, lead for youth and education at the JN Foundation, said the scholarship programme reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to investing in Jamaica’s youth.

“Every year, we are inspired by the determination and achievements of students across the island. Through this programme, we are not only recognising academic excellence but also helping to create opportunities that empower young people to pursue their goals and contribute meaningfully to Jamaica’s development,” she said.

The scholarship programme was established 43 years ago.

Preddie noted that recipients become part of the JN Scholars community, which provides support and development opportunities beyond financial assistance. These include annual summer camps featuring local and international presenters, workshops focused on leadership, financial literacy, stress management and goal setting, as well as opportunities to engage with leaders across The Jamaica National Group.

She added that scholars will also benefit from a new mentorship programme set to be introduced in the upcoming academic year.

“Our scholarship programme goes beyond funding education. We are committed to helping students develop the confidence, skills and networks they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom,” Preddie said.

To qualify, applicants must have sat the 2026 PEP examinations, must not be recipients of a government or other long-term scholarship, and must have maintained a relationship for at least one year with a JN Group company, such as JN Bank, JN Life Insurance, the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA), or JN Money Services.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and submit applications online at www.jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships by July 15.

